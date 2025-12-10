This Tuscan flatbread is a colorful, gluten-free alternative to classic crostini

In Tuscany, schiacciata — which is pronounced skee-ah-CHA-tah and roughly means “crushed,” “flattened” or “squashed” — is a versatile word…

In Tuscany, schiacciata — which is pronounced skee-ah-CHA-tah and roughly means “crushed,” “flattened” or “squashed” — is a versatile word applied to a variety of breads and bread-like things, from a piece of sweet focaccia studded with roasted grapes around the autumn harvest to a savory situation that more closely resembles a panino and comes stuffed with your choice of cured meats and cheeses.

In this recipe from my cookbook “Stuzzichini,” instead of the flour-based, focaccia-like traditional schiacciata, the base is made of blended root vegetables that get a boost from baked-in cheese. There’s a slight tang from beets, an earthy sweetness from carrots, and balancing saltiness and chew from pecorino.

They can be served in small bites bursting with flavor on their own and make a colorful, gluten-free alternative to classic crostini.

These are great with just about any cocktail, but I especially love them with a Garibaldi — the orange juice-based drink is a perfect sweet-tart counterpoint.

Pecorino and Root Vegetable Flatbread

Servings: 6 to 8

Ingredients

1 pound (450 g) beets and carrots (combination and ratio are up to you)

¾ to 1 cup (180 to 250 ml) water, room temperature

1 large egg

2¼ cups (225 g) grated Pecorino Romano or Parmigiano Reggiano

Fresh-cracked black pepper

Spices (optional)

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375°F / 190°C and line a sheet pan with Silpat or parchment.

Wash, peel, and dry the vegetables. Chop and then run through a food processor until well combined and nearly pureed, adding water as needed to facilitate the process. (If your food processor isn’t especially powerful, you can facilitate the process by first roasting the chopped vegetables in a 375°F / 190°C oven for about 10 minutes, then pulsing through the food processor until creamy. Don’t be tempted to boil first, though, as the additional moisture will make them too wet later in the process.) If you don’t have a food processor, you can use the finest side of a box grater for both beets and carrots and then combine; this will result in a slightly more rustic texture.

In a large bowl, mix the pureed or shredded vegetables with the egg and cheese until well combined using a rubber spatula or by hand. Spread on the lined pan into a layer about ¼ inch thick, using a spatula (or smoosh with clean hands). Season to taste. Black pepper is all I reach for most days, but these also work well sprinkled with cumin, cinnamon, caraway seeds, paprika and red pepper flakes, to name a few.

Bake for about 40 minutes, until browned and slightly crisp. Use a sharp knife or pizza cutter to slice into preferred shapes and sizes. Allow to cool completely, gently remove from sheet pan, and serve. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

—-

Stef Ferrari is the author of “Stuzzichini” and has received three Emmy awards and a James Beard Award nomination for the PBS docuseries “The Migrant Kitchen.”

Excerpted from “Stuzzichini” by Stef Ferrari. Copyright (copyright) 2024 by Stef Ferrari. Photograph by Deepi Ahluwalia. Used with permission of Voracious, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company. New York, NY. All rights reserved.

