Photos show a bullfight in Kenya, where an ancient sport attracts modern-day bets

KAKAMEGA, Kenya (AP) — The bullfighting tradition is deeply rooted among the Luhya community in Kenya’s Kakamega County. It started as entertainment and a form of celebration after harvests, and has evolved into a sport that attracts thousands of young people who place bets on the bulls.

On Nov. 29, two bulls were brought to face off in an arena as locals cheered them on.

A newcomer bull named Shakahola faced off against Promise, a longtime favorite who only lost a few matches in over 10 years.

They locked horns and tore up the ground. Dust swirled around them, clouding the view for those close to the action.

In about three minutes, the match was over. It was a win for Shakahola and the crowd erupted in song and dance as Promise ran out of the arena bearing blood marks on his hide.

