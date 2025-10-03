Luxembourg celebrates Grand Duke Guillaume after his father abdicates

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Grand Duke Guillaume swore an oath to ascend to the throne of Luxembourg on Friday in a…

Luxembourg Abdication Enthronement From left, Belgium's Queen Mathilde, Luxembourg's Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, Belgium's King Philippe, Luxembourg's Grand Duke Henri and Belgium's Princess Elisabeth pose during arrivals for the abdication and enthronement ceremony of the Grand Duke of Luxembourg at the Grand Ducal Palace in Luxembourg, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Havana) AP Photo/Omar Havana Luxembourg Abdication Enthronement Luxembourg's Grand Duke Henri, right, speaks with Grand Duchess Maria Teresa as they wait for the arrival of guests for the abdication and enthronement ceremony of the Grand Duke of Luxembourg at the Grand Ducal Palace in Luxembourg, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Havana) AP Photo/Omar Havana Luxembourg Abdication Enthronement European Council President Antonio Costa, left, is greeted by Luxembourg's Grand Duke Henri, right, and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa as he arrives for the abdication and enthronement ceremony of the Grand Duke of Luxembourg at the Grand Ducal Palace in Luxembourg, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Havana) AP Photo/Omar Havana Luxembourg Abdication Enthronement Luxembourg's Honorary Ministers of State Jean-Claude Juncker, left, and Jacques Santer arrive for the abdication and enthronement ceremony of the Grand Duke of Luxembourg at the Grand Ducal Palace in Luxembourg, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Havana) AP Photo/Omar Havana Luxembourg Abdication Enthronement Luxembourg's Grand Duke Guillaume, right, and Luxembourg's Grand Duchess Stephanie during a swearing-in ceremony in the session hall of the Chamber of Deputies in Luxembourg, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Havana) AP Photo/Omar Havana Luxembourg Abdication Enthronement Luxembourg's Grand Duke Guillaume, center right, and Luxembourg's Grand Duchess Stephanie, center left, during a swearing-in ceremony in the session hall of the Chamber of Deputies in Luxembourg, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Havana) AP Photo/Omar Havana Luxembourg Abdication Enthronement Luxembourg's Grand Duke Guillaume and Luxembourg's Grand Duchess Stephanie hold their children Prince Charles and Prince Francois as they wave from the balcony of the Grand Ducal Palace in Luxembourg, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Havana) AP Photo/Omar Havana Luxembourg Abdication Enthronement Luxembourg's Grand Duke Guillaume and Luxembourg's Grand Duchess Stephanie wave from the balcony of the Grand Ducal Palace in Luxembourg, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Havana) AP Photo/Omar Havana ( 1 /8) Share This Gallery: Share This:

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Grand Duke Guillaume swore an oath to ascend to the throne of Luxembourg on Friday in a traditional ceremony attended by royals and European heads of state.

Church bells rang out just before hundreds crowded outside the Grand Palace began chanting “Guillaume, Guillaume!” as the new grand duke walked onto a balcony to greet his new subjects.

Grand Duke Guillaume, 43, wearing an olive-green military uniform with a yellow sash, was flanked by the royal family, including his wife, Grand Duchess Stéphanie, in a sky-blue gown. They carried their two children — designated heir Charles, 5, and 2-year-old François — both clad in shorts.

Just moments earlier Guillaume had taken the throne after swearing the sovereign’s oath in Luxembourg’s parliament.

“I will live the life of my people, from whom I do not want to be separated by any barrier. I will share their joys and sufferings,” Guillaume said, quoting a 1919 speech by one of his predecessors, the Grand Duchess Charlotte, in his first address to the nation. He drew a parallel between the carnage of World War I and geopolitical tensions today.

“A symbol of the principles of freedom and unity enshrined in our Constitution, the monarchy has remained — then as now — a constant point of reference and a steadfast support in times of crisis. In this sense, the oath I have just taken on the Constitution marks a significant institutional milestone for our country.”

Grand Duke Guillaume takes over from his father Henri, 70, who had served for 25 years in the largely symbolic role.

Luxembourg’s public cheers the new grand duke

The crowd gathered outside the yellow stone and ornate turrets of the palace carried photographs of the new grand duke and duchess, others flags of Luxembourg and the red lion and orange fields of the Royal House of Nassau. Some people had their faces painted in the Luxembourg flag: red, white and light blue.

All across the old city of Luxembourg, storefronts boasted portraits of the royal couple and blue banners commemorated “Trounweissel” or “ascension to the throne” in Luxembourgish.

Nefeni Neocleousk, 18, wore a Luxembourgish flag across her shoulders and wished the grand duke well in the Luxembourgish language.

“Maach dat gudd! Du packs dat!” she said, which means “Do it well, you will succeed.”

Royals from the Netherlands and Belgium attended the ceremonies. Later on Friday, the new grand duke will host an evening gala for guests including French President Emmanuel Macron and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Guillaume is Luxembourg’s seventh grand duke since 1890, when the modern monarchy was established. On Saturday and Sunday he will tour his new realm, a tiny duchy — the size of Rhode Island — of 700,000 citizens in the heart of Europe.

The tour will end with a Sunday Mass with Archbishop Jean-Claude Hollerich at the Catholic Notre-Dame de Luxembourg cathedral.

Baker who taught Guillaume celebrates his rise to the throne

An official supplier to the Royal Court, Lea Linster, 70, dropped off roughly 200 madeleines, a small shell-shaped sponge cake, for staff at the ceremonies. She’s selling commemorative boxes of the cakes with Guillaume and Stéphanie designed to look like “a romantic fairytale” reflective of Luxembourg’s picturesque landscape of castles and forests.

When Guillaume was 13, she began teaching him to cook dishes like Bouneschlupp, a hearty green bean and ham soup.

Sitting beneath portraits of the French novelist Marcel Proust and a Grand Duke Henri, Linster said Guillaume’s kindness and empathy will do him well as sovereign — and he’ll be able to feed the family.

“You can feel that he is the son of a couple of parents who loved each other very much,” she said, of Guillaume. “He’s very emotive, very sensitive. So I love that and I think he will be a beautiful Grand Duke for us.”

Luxembourg is the richest country in the EU

Cleaved from part of what are now France, Belgium and Germany in the 17th and 19th centuries, the small nation is a parliamentary democracy with the grand duke as head of state, akin to King Charles in the United Kingdom or King Philippe in Belgium. Roughly 700,000 citizens speak a mix of Luxembourgish, a Germanic language, and French and German in public life. It is the world’s last remaining grand duchy.

One of the European Union’s smallest nations and its richest per capita, Luxembourg is a financial powerhouse that hosts important EU institutions like the European Court of Justice and the European Investment Bank. The grand duchy is home to many of the banks in the eurozone, reinsurance companies and managers of hedge funds and money markets.

Guillaume will be Luxembourg’s seventh grand duke since 1890, when the modern monarchy was established. Across the duchy, his photo has replaced that of his father’s. His monogram, symmetrical golden “G” letters below a crown, has also been added to the uniforms of the army, the police, emergency services, the prison service and customs.

Guillaume, like Henri, was educated in France, Switzerland and at the United Kingdom’s military academy, Sandhurst. Guillaume then worked for Belgian, German and Spanish firms.

Christoph Brüll, a historian and professor at the University of Luxembourg, said Guillaume will be stepping into a very traditional role.

“His margin of maneuver or right to action is zero. So the only power he has is then the power of speech or words. For the rest, the grand duke will remain a political symbol,” he said.

___ AP journalist Philip Crowther contributed to this report.

___

This story has been updated to correct the surname of the baker to Linster instead of Lister.

