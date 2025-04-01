Are those younger colleagues streaming movies and shows while they should be working?

Do you have a Gen Z employee or co-worker that works from home and seems a little distracted? One survey says they may be watching a show or movie.

Do you have a Gen Z employee or co-worker that works from home and seems a little distracted? Well, they may be catching up on “Seinfeld” or “Stranger Things,” according to a survey from streamer Tubi and Harris Poll.

The new survey found that a staggering 84% of employed Gen Zers watch TV or movies while they are working from home.

And if they told you they haven’t been, they may have been fibbing.

Just shy of half those polled said they’ve lied to bosses and co-workers about their work-from-home streaming habit.

Over half the Gen Zers surveyed said they even put off working because they wanted to finish a show or movie.

And if you think a return to the office will change anything, think again. The survey found 38% of those polled go so far as to even stream at the office.

The survey, based in the U.S., was conducted online with participation from 2,502 adults. It was not based on a probability sample and does not have an estimate for error.

