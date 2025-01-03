Food as medicine: Mediterranean diet shines in US News’ 2025 Best Diets

Mediterranean diet ranks highest-rated overall on U.S. News and World Report's list of the Best Diets of 2025, excelling across multiple categories.

The Mediterranean diet continues its reign as a leading choice for healthy eating, earning top honors in U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 Best Diets.

This 15th annual edition of the list marks a significant shift in the publication’s approach, moving from ranking diets in a single list to a more personalized rating system based on effectiveness for specific health challenges.

The updated methodology reflects the evolving priorities of consumers, emphasizing diverse health needs over simple weight loss alone.

“Best Diets’ updated rating evaluation system reflects the diverse needs and goals of individuals, considering factors beyond weight loss,” said Gretel Schueller, managing editor of health at U.S. News & World Report.

The Mediterranean diet was the highest-rated overall, scoring 4.8 out of 5. It also excelled across multiple categories, including best diets for diabetes, mental health and fatty livers.

Known for its emphasis on vegetables, fruits, whole grains, olive oil and lean proteins, “The concepts of this diet can be adapted for just about any cuisine, from Indian to Chinese to South American,” Schueller said.

Schueller noted this year’s list shifted in focus toward “food as medicine,” aligning with growing evidence that diets can play a significant role in disease prevention and management.

“This doesn’t replace speaking with your doctor or dietitian,” she said. “But food plays an incredibly important role in disease management and prevention.”

The 2025 Best Diets evaluated 38 eating plans across 21 categories, including 12 new additions such as best diets for brain health, arthritis and menopause.

The DASH diet (4.6), Flexitarian diet (4.5) and MIND diet (4.4) were also among the top-rated overall diets.

For specific health needs, diets like the Low-FODMAP method excelled for IBS, while Dr. Andrew Weil’s Anti-Inflammatory diet was highly rated for arthritis and inflammation.

An interactive quiz launched alongside the 2025 Best Diets list aims to help individuals find the best options based on their health goals and lifestyle preferences.

U.S. News’ panel of 43 experts — including medical doctors, registered dietitians and public health specialists — evaluated the diets. Their expertise spans across areas like cardiology, women’s health and sports nutrition, who aim to take a comprehensive and science-backed approach.

If you’re unsure of which diet best suits your healthy eating goals and medical challenges, the interactive quiz tabulates your goals and lifestyle preferences, and gives recommendations on which diets best suit your specific needs.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.