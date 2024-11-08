Baking memories together: Woodbridge mom creates sweet traditions with new cookbook

Mother of two Ava Uppal grew up in Paris and fondly recalls baking with her mom and sister. Uppal took her love of baking with her to Woodbridge, Virginia, seven years ago when she decided she wanted to impart the same good memories on her own family.

“I have the best memories sitting on the kitchen counter, helping out and also eating these delicious treats and sharing with my friends and family,” she tells WTOP. “So now that I have my family, on my own in the United States, I am so excited to continue these memories and traditions.”

Uppal turned those beloved family recipes into her new cookbook called “Baking Memories.” She wrote it while on maternity leave after having her son, Rohan.

“There is something special about being in the kitchen together, creating something together,” she said.

Her book offers simple, fun and family-friendly recipes. For example, her French yogurt cake is easy enough for her 2-year-old daughter Zoya to make.

Uppal also has ideas for the holiday season. Instead of pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving, she suggests making a “bundt cake pumpkin” using mini bundt cake pans.

“Once they’re baked, you put two on top of one another, and then you put some frosting around it, and it becomes a pumpkin,” she said.

Or you could make cupcake pies: “You can use some frosting (or) buttercream to create that lattice shape and patterns on top, so it will look like a mini pie, but it’s actually a cupcake,” she said.

Leftover Halloween candy can be melted down into chocolate bark or mixed together for trail mix.

Uppal encourages families to try something new and create sweet traditions.

“This is going to help you slow down and enjoy your time with your loved ones,” she said. “Put your phones aside and bake memories together.”

