Tips for parents to help get kids readjusted to the school routine

Kids are back in school but some may be having problems readjusting to the school routine. WTOP has some tips.

From vaping, the cost of school supplies to cellphone policies, the WTOP team is studying up on hot-button topics in education across the D.C. region. Follow on air and online in our series “WTOP Goes Back to School”.

Kids are back in school but some may be having problems readjusting to the school routine — finishing homework, getting to bed on time and getting ready in the morning on their way to a day of learning.

“Two big categories are school anxiety and sleep difficulties,” said Dr. Allie Mann, a UVA Health clinical psychologist, who offered a brief seminar providing parents tips to help kids overcome challenges of returning to classes.

Parents are advised to keep open the lines of communications with their kids, especially with teenagers who may be reluctant to talk.

“Add in regular check-ins after school. Ask them what was hard for them but also about good things in their day,” Mann said.

Mann said it’s a good idea to talk to children suffering from school anxiety.

“Parents might tell kids it’s OK to feel nervous or you might share with your child something that makes you nervous but you’re able to get through it,” Mann said.

Mann also recommends helping struggling students by adding something fun to the family routine that’s not about school and creates the opportunities for communication.

“Maybe you go to the park every Friday or cook a special meal or dessert together every Wednesday. Those types of family traditions can keep family relationships stronger which can make kids willing to open up about harder things,” Mann said.

To ensure that children get enough sleep so that they’re ready for the school, a regular sleep schedule is important.

“The best thing to do is to work with your child to come up with a bedtime routine that you can do the same every night, even on the weekends … when it comes to sleep, routine is everything. This is true for adults the same as it is for kids,” Mann said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.