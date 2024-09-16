‘Retail therapy’ sounds innocuous. Here are signs you’re addicted to shopping

While many of us acknowledge indulging in some "retail therapy," occasionally, mental health experts say compulsive spending is a serious concern.

Who doesn’t enjoy a splurge at the local shopping mall? And with shopping apps, you can buy anything you want, with a few taps on your phone.

Some call themselves “shopaholics,” or acknowledge indulging in some “retail therapy,” but mental health experts say compulsive spending is a serious concern.

Compulsive buying disorder — or oniomania — affects 5% of adults, according to a 2016 study in the journal Addiction.

Psychologist Susan Albers, in a Cleveland Clinic blog post, says while the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders recognizes some compulsive disorders — for instance, compulsive drinking — overspending doesn’t make the list, but the behavior is destructive.

“Shopping often becomes a way of coping with stress, anxiety and depression,” she said. Addiction has a biological component: when you buy something, your brain releases dopamine and endorphins, which makes you feel good, but only temporarily.

Albers says there are ways to tell if shopping is becoming a problem:

See it as a hobby or character trait

Buy things you don’t need or use

Hoard or return lots of unnecessary purchases

Do it to avoid negative emotions or situations

Can’t control your behavior

Lie or feel guilty about your spending

Are damaging your life, relationships or finances

Break the law to support your habit

Albers say the difference between compulsive spending and healthy purchases is intention and consequences.

“With healthy shopping, we purchase the things we need in a calm and planned manner. Compulsive shopping, in contrast, is done with a sense of urgency. There is an emotional trigger and purchases often result in emotional or financial distress,” she wrote.

Albers offers tips to curb compulsive shopping, including stopping for a bit of reflection before entering the checkout line to consider if you really need the items you’re about to purchase, and whether they would add value to your life: “Focus on how you’re feeling. Are you buying something to escape negative emotions?”

Other options include making a list (to distinguish wants from needs), setting a budget, and deleting shopping apps from your phones.

Albers suggests finding healthy alternatives. Rather than trying the newest brunch hotspot, organize a potluck dinner. Instead of taking the family to the movie theater, plan a streaming movie in the family room.

And only carry cash.

As with any compulsive behavior, sometimes it’s best to seek professional help. The 988 Lifeline offers help, 24 hours a day.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.