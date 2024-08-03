Jordan’s royal court announces the birth of Princess Iman, King Abdullah’s first grandchild

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Princess Rajwa, wife of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan, gave birth to a baby girl Saturday,…

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Princess Rajwa, wife of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan, gave birth to a baby girl Saturday, the couple’s firstborn and first grandchild of King Abdullah II, the country’s royal court said

In a brief statement, The Royal Hashemite Court said the baby was named Iman. In a video posted on Rajwa’s official Instagram page on Saturday, Hussein was seen cradling his newborn daughter to the soundtrack of the famous American ballad, “You Are My Sunshine.”

The birth of Princess Iman came about a year after Hussein and Rajwa’s extravagant wedding that drew a star-studded guest list including Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate, as well as U.S. First Lady Jill Biden.

Rajwa, 30, was born in Riyadh hailing from a prominent and wealthy Saudi Arabian family loosely related to the country’s current ruler, King Salman.

Hussein, 30, was named crown prince in 2004, at the age of 15, after Abdullah II, stripped his own half-brother, Prince Hamzah, of the title.

The prince is the oldest son of Abdallah II, 62, who has ruled Jordan as a reliable Western ally and voice of moderation through more than two decades of turmoil in Israel, the Palestinian territories, Syria and Iraq, all of which border the small, resource-poor kingdom.

According to Jordanian law, only males can inherit the Hashemite throne.

“The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations and best wishes to Their Royal Highnesses and to Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this happy occasion,” the statement read.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.