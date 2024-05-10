Va. community holds baby shower to help new moms and moms-to-be

It takes a lot to raise a baby, but some new moms and moms-to-be got some help Friday in Alexandria, Virginia.

The organization Kids' First Years holds community baby showers in Alexandria, aiming to provide resources to new and expectant mothers. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper) The organization Kids' First Years holds community baby showers in Alexandria, aiming to provide resources to new and expectant mothers. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper) It takes a lot to raise a baby, but some new moms and moms-to-be got some help Friday in Alexandria, Virginia.

The help came in the form of a community baby shower at Charles Houston Recreation Center.

Maria McDonald, with the agency Kids’ First Years, said the goal behind the event is simple: “to help new and expectant moms learn about the resources that are available to them in the city of Alexandria.”

McDonald said those resources include everything from help on the right way to put a baby in a crib to assistance with health care.

“There are visiting nurse programs to help them through the sort of exciting but difficult time of bringing a newborn home,” McDonald said.

There is also practical help available in the way of diapers, food, toys and other needed baby items.

Every mom and mom-to-be who attended went home with baby supplies. The community baby showers have been happening quarterly over the last two years, and serve between 40 and 60 new or expectant moms each time.

More information on the next community baby shower can be found on the Kids’ First Years website.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.