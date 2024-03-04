With up to 300 deaths annually, a ladder safety expert shares advice for optimal use

There are only a few rules to use a ladder safely, but they can prevent hundreds of deaths each year. One expert provides some ladder safety tips.

“It’s a ladder. You set it up and climb it. What’s difficult about that?”

That’s the question posed by Mike Van Bree, a safety expert with the American Ladder Institute, adding that he has the answer.

“People look at the instructions and think they already know what they need to do,” Van Bree said. “But there are some pointers that are important.”

These pointers can help prevent hundreds of deaths and injuries each year, so experts are working to raise awareness during the month of March, which the institute founded as National Ladder Safety Month.

According to the ladder safety group, each year about 300 people die from ladder accidents nationwide and doctors reported treating about 500,000 ladder-related injuries in that same time frame.

Van Bree said some training can decrease the number of people who get hurt in ladder accidents.

“There are instructions on the ladder,” Van Bree told WTOP. “Ladders are certainly mocked for the number of labels (but) we encourage people to read them.”

He said there are four simple steps to use a ladder properly and to avoid dangerous situations. The first includes choosing the right ladder for the job.

For instance, fiberglass ladders that don’t conduct heat or voltage are best for chores that involve electrical work.

Next, check the ladder for any damage before stepping on.

“You want to make sure your feet are in good working order, so you don’t have any slide out,” Van Bree said. “Check the rails and everything that will hold your weight. Make sure it’s in good condition for the job.”

Once the work begins, don’t lean, Van Bree said. Also, keep three points of contact: hands and feet should touch the ladder while scaling or descending it.

Finally, stay away from the top rung, which provides stability for users.

“Those are surfaces that are there to allow you to support yourself while you’re working,” he said. “You don’t want to just be balancing on that step.”

