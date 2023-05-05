New love: Gen Z’s low-key approach to relationship reveals

Starting a new romantic relationship is exciting — but it raises the question: How do you tell other people?

For many people, the big moment is noted when there’s a change to their Facebook status; “single” to “in a relationship” and posting pictures of a pair of smiling people looking toward the future.

But apparently Gen Z thinks that’s [clears throat] cringe.

According to the dating app Tinder, only 8% of users between the ages of 18 to 34 would share the news in a big, dramatic reveal — far more would prefer something more gradual.

The youngest generation with adults is more likely to offer hints in an Instagram post — more like a soft product launch — perhaps including a photo of their new partner’s hand.

According to Mashable, internal bio data for Tinder users showed more women in Gen Z have “soft launch” in their preferences, compared to “hard launch.”

The data showed women are more likely to wait a few months, to see how their new relationship progresses, before launching news of their new partner on social media.