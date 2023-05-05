Live Radio
New love: Gen Z’s low-key approach to relationship reveals

May 5, 2023

Starting a new romantic relationship is exciting — but it raises the question: How do you tell other people?

For many people, the big moment is noted when there’s a change to their Facebook status; “single” to “in a relationship” and posting pictures of a pair of smiling people looking toward the future.

But apparently Gen Z thinks that’s [clears throat] cringe.

According to the dating app Tinder, only 8% of users between the ages of 18 to 34 would share the news in a big, dramatic reveal — far more would prefer something more gradual.

The youngest generation with adults is more likely to offer hints in an Instagram post — more like a soft product launch — perhaps including a photo of their new partner’s hand.

According to Mashable, internal bio data for Tinder users showed more women in Gen Z have “soft launch” in their preferences, compared to “hard launch.”

The data showed women are more likely to wait a few months, to see how their new relationship progresses, before launching news of their new partner on social media.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

