Brothers and Sisters Day: Chance to celebrate siblings’ lifelong bond

May 2 is Brothers and Sisters Day — an unofficial "holiday" to celebrate the special bond between siblings, and a chance to reflect on people you've known for most of your life.

Sure, in 2023, there’s a “day” for everything: Tuesday is Brothers and Sisters Day.

Don’t confuse Brothers and Sisters Day with International Siblings Day — that was April 10. And, like a lot of these “unofficial holidays,” the history is often vague, and hard to cite, but does it really matter?

The gist behind Brothers and Sisters Day is that it’s a chance to reflect on the special bond and shared history between siblings.

Now, as adults, there are plenty of reasons for brothers and sisters not to be in touch daily. With new families and responsibilities, life gets busy for siblings who grew up together, usually in the same house.

If you live nearby, an invitation for a cup of coffee and a few laughs will no doubt be appreciated. If miles physically separate siblings, a video chat can put you in the same (virtual) room.

While there’s no official way to celebrate — who knows if there’s actually a “Brothers and Sisters Day” greeting card available — it seems like a good time to touch base with siblings, to verbalize that the special relationship has been, and will always be special.

Rereading those words sounds kind of mushy — maybe it’s just a chance to reflect on the inside jokes you laughed at, the games you made up and played together, and the pieces of your shared history that give you a warm feeling.

Obviously, some brothers and sisters have lost touch over the years — Brothers and Sisters Day seems like a good excuse to attempt to reconnect.

And, for those whose family structure doesn’t include brothers and sisters, it’s less than a year until April 12 — National Only Child Day.