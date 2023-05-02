Live Radio
Home » Lifestyle News » Brothers and Sisters Day:…

Brothers and Sisters Day: Chance to celebrate siblings’ lifelong bond

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

May 2, 2023, 8:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sure, in 2023, there’s a “day” for everything: Tuesday is Brothers and Sisters Day.

Don’t confuse Brothers and Sisters Day with International Siblings Day — that was April 10. And, like a lot of these “unofficial holidays,” the history is often vague, and hard to cite, but does it really matter?

The gist behind Brothers and Sisters Day is that it’s a chance to reflect on the special bond and shared history between siblings.

Now, as adults, there are plenty of reasons for brothers and sisters not to be in touch daily. With new families and responsibilities, life gets busy for siblings who grew up together, usually in the same house.

If you live nearby, an invitation for a cup of coffee and a few laughs will no doubt be appreciated. If miles physically separate siblings, a video chat can put you in the same (virtual) room.

While there’s no official way to celebrate — who knows if there’s actually a “Brothers and Sisters Day” greeting card available — it seems like a good time to touch base with siblings, to verbalize that the special relationship has been, and will always be special.

Rereading those words sounds kind of mushy — maybe it’s just a chance to reflect on the inside jokes you laughed at, the games you made up and played together, and the pieces of your shared history that give you a warm feeling.

Obviously, some brothers and sisters have lost touch over the years — Brothers and Sisters Day seems like a good excuse to attempt to reconnect.

And, for those whose family structure doesn’t include brothers and sisters, it’s less than a year until April 12 — National Only Child Day.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Back in the Day | Life & Style | Lifestyle News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up