How to keep all that pollen from damaging your car

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

April 6, 2023, 4:20 PM

All the pollen in the air may be making you sneeze, but it also can damage your car. How can you protect it?

The obvious thing to do is get your car washed frequently, but that can get expensive. There are other things you can do, and plenty of tips and videos online on how to care for your car.

It’s not recommended to try to just brush the pollen off. Pollen particles have small thorns that can embed into your car’s paint. Pollen is also acidic, so the longer it sits on paint the better chance for damage.

Car tip blog Motor Hills offers 11 ideas on how to keep your car protected from pollen.

Beyond washing, it suggests waxing your vehicle and checking the filters. If they are caked with pollen, replace them.

Other tips include cleaning your wiper blades and parking in a garage as much as possible.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

