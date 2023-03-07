7 DC-area female leaders offer advice for Women’s History Month

This Women's History Month, WTOP approached several local leaders to ask them what advice they have to offer to other female-identifying people in the region.

WTOP received video responses from the Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, Chief Executive Officer for Prince George’s County Public Schools Dr. Monica Goldson, Hickok Cole architecture firm senior principal and owner Yolanda Cole, Denizens Brewing Co. founder and chief brand officer Julie Verratti and founder and creative director of Salt & Sundry, Little Leaf, and The Sun Room home goods stores Amanda McClements.

To see what these women had to say, check out the below video:

While not included in the above video, WTOP also received worthwhile advice from two other leading women.

Katharine Mardirosian, owner of Herndon, Virginia-based artisan soup and broth company 100 Bowls of Soup, had this advice: “Don’t wait for the perfect opportunity. Create the environment you want to live, work and play in. Set a purposeful mission that motivates and inspires you even when the going gets tough, which it inevitably will.

“There is never enough time to get things done, but allow for slack in your schedule, the flexibility to create, recharge and care for others. And finally, focus on people.

“Empathize, nurture and support them whether they are friends, colleagues, employees or customers. Treat everyone the way you would want to be treated. There is nothing as valuable as building positive, trusting relationships.”

Fairfax County Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Tracey Reed provided WTOP with the following statement for others to learn from: “Prepare yourself for success … Practice leadership now, regardless of your position or authority. It’s very difficult to change your character and convince others you care about them only after you are in a leadership position. Most professions and endeavors involve people. Connect with people, all people deserve respect regardless of rank or titles.

“Surround yourself with supportive people who will tell you what you need to hear. It’s imperative to have people you can lean on and celebrate with who love and support you, no matter what. When you are going through difficult times, and everyone does, it’s crucial to have people you can turn to. It’s equally important to have people who will give you feedback you may not want to, but need to, hear …

“Learn to take care of yourself now. Self-care gets harder as you get busier. Find hobbies, experiences, physical movement, and healthy food you enjoy. Try new things. Don’t wait until your body breakdowns down physically or mentally and forces you slow down.”