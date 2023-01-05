SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Google reveals top New Year’s resolutions searches: Mental health is No. 1

Stetson Miller | stetson.miller@wtop.com

January 5, 2023, 11:46 AM

Google has revealed its top searches related to New Year’s resolutions — and mental health resolutions were the most popular on the search engine.

“For me, that stood out the most,” said Sarah Armstrong, Google technology and trends expert. “We so often see fitness make the top of these lists. It looks like young people, in particular, are interested in mental health from what I’ve been seeing. But that continued to surface as a theme. And that’s pretty unique to this year.”

The most searched types of New Year’s resolutions over the past month fit in the following broad categories, according to Google, are:

  • Mental health
  • Healthy
  • Christian (such as Bible reading)
  • Couples
  • Sustainable
  • Financial
  • Work
  • Career
  • Fitness
  • Catholic (such as Bible reading or daily prayer affirmations)

The top trending habits that people are looking to start or improve included working out, eating healthy and even brushing teeth.

“No. 3 was brushing teeth which really surprised me,” said Armstrong.

Sleeping, reading, meditating, journaling, studying and flossing were other habits people searched for that they want to start or improve.

Finding deals and new careers are trending priorities for people in the new year.

Top trending habits to start or improve, past 2 weeks

  • Working out
  • Eating healthy
  • Brushing teeth
  • Sleeping
  • Reading
  • Going to the gym
  • Meditating
  • Journaling
  • Studying
  • Flossing

Top trending habits that people searched for that they want to break or limit (over the last past 2 weeks):

  • Eating sugar
  • Biting nails
  • Licking lips
  • Eating poorly
  • Spending money
  • Grunting
  • Chewing
  • Overeating
  • Drinking alcohol
  • Eating late at night

Stetson Miller

Stetson Miller is an anchor and reporter for WTOP. He has worked in TV newsrooms for the last several years in New York, Baltimore, Washington and Charleston, SC.

