Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket…

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of November 14, 2022:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Bad Bunny; $9,339,526; $207.34.

2. The Weeknd; $7,639,128; $161.61.

3. Elton John; $6,350,183; $163.09.

4. Lady Gaga; $6,087,868; $155.29.

5. Mötley Crüe / Def Leppard; $5,078,880; $130.19.

6. Ed Sheeran; $4,877,713; $79.79.

7. Guns N’ Roses; $2,952,476; $82.35.

8. Harry Styles; $2,700,420; $147.20.

9. Daddy Yankee; $2,401,767; $107.78.

10. Morgan Wallen; $2,270,327; $120.66.

11. Karol G; $2,131,345; $169.75.

12. My Chemical Romance; $1,864,182; $155.13.

13. Kendrick Lamar; $1,778,358; $142.22.

14. Post Malone; $1,696,578; $134.36.

15. Roger Waters; $1,640,143; $132.45.

16. Mary J. Blige; $1,476,522; $135.02.

17. Billie Eilish; $1,433,812; $103.51.

18. Andrea Bocelli; $1,417,179; $132.57.

19. Lizzo; $1,383,105; $113.23.

20. Chris Stapleton; $1,326,051; $90.28.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.