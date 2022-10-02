IAN NEWS: Photos | Fla. deaths rise to 47 | Focus turns to recovery | Ian shows cost of life on barrier islands | Home buyers at risk from lack of flood disclosure laws
F1: Heavy rain delays start of Singapore Grand Prix

The Associated Press

October 2, 2022, 8:23 AM

SINGAPORE (AP) — The start of the Singapore Grand Prix was delayed by more than one hour to clear water off the Formula One track following heavy rainfall on Sunday.

The 8 p.m. (1200 GMT) start time was pushed back with the formation lap set to start at 9:05 p.m. (1305 GMT) local time. F1 said a full start procedure was expected, rather than starting behind a safety car.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was starting from pole position with runaway championship leader Max Verstappen going from eighth place after a team blunder in qualifying cost him pole. He needed to win the race and finish 22 points ahead of Leclerc to be crowned world champion for a second straight season.

Spanish veteran Fernando Alonso was competing in his record 350th GP — one more than Kimi Raikkonen. The 41-year-old Alonso has won two F1 titles and made his debut in 2001.

