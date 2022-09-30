IAN NEWS: PHOTOS | Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas | DC-area events canceled | Climate change impacts | What is storm surge?
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

September 30, 2022, 11:05 AM

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 10/03/2022:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Bad Bunny; $8,825,788; $224.66.

2. The Rolling Stones; $7,934,012; $167.24.

3. Coldplay; $6,067,972; $91.34.

4. Red Hot Chili Peppers; $5,768,327; $118.82.

5. Lady Gaga; $5,420,743; $123.91.

6. Def Leppard / Mötley Crüe; $5,127,354; $132.19.

7. Ed Sheeran; $4,486,262; $77.77.

8. Kenny Chesney; $3,226,867; $103.80.

9. Iron Maiden; $2,540,047; $73.85.

10. Dead & Company; $2,324,811; $115.86.

11. Daddy Yankee; $1,798,382; $161.10.

12. Morgan Wallen; $1,790,767; $102.24.

13. Kendrick Lamar; $1,771,207; $142.76.

14. My Chemical Romance; $1,754,584; $154.42.

15. Harry Styles; $1,605,346; $91.22.

16. Roger Waters; $1,534,684; $120.31.

17. Rosalía; $1,448,734; $136.33.

18. Chris Stapleton; $1,286,928; $89.52.

19. Imagine Dragons; $1,265,367; $59.50.

20. Michael Bublé; $1,158,135; $110.67.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

