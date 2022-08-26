RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine headlines nuclear treaty conference | Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off | Russian goods still flowing to US | Putin orders troop replenishment
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

August 26, 2022, 11:06 AM

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 8/29/2022 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Coldplay; $5,994,126; $97.37.

2. Ed Sheeran; $5,019,370; $82.34.

3. Mötley Crüe / Def Leppard; $4,929,971; $129.53.

4. Lady Gaga; $4,836,151; $107.45.

5. Guns N’ Roses; $4,028,540; $89.24.

6. The Killers; $3,084,995; $89.92.

7. Kenny Chesney; $2,832,204; $100.34.

8. Harry Styles; $2,498,384; $89.98.

9. Dead & Company; $2,288,252; $115.80.

10. Iron Maiden; $2,243,802; $75.28.

11. Imagine Dragons; $2,215,081; $72.72.

12. Queen + Adam Lambert; $2,133,691; $139.65.

13. Daddy Yankee; $1,822,623; $156.92.

14. Kendrick Lamar; $1,717,599; $139.24.

15. Roger Waters; $1,498,870; $120.37.

16. Chris Stapleton; $1,332,843; $82.15.

17. Billie Eilish; $1,319,813; $87.51.

18. Ricardo Arjona; $1,033,604; $119.24.

19. Kevin Hart; $992,226; $90.20.

20. Usher; $943,748; $191.26.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

