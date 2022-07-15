RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones | Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Hurting EU economy, inflation
Home » Lifestyle News » Top 20 Global Concert…

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

July 15, 2022, 11:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 7/18/2022 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Paul McCartney; $6,648,075; $250.10.

2. Def Leppard / Mötley Crüe; $4,943,028; $133.83.

3. Ed Sheeran; $3,511,709; $85.85.

4. Kenny Chesney; $3,200,754; $103.46.

5. Grupo Firme; $3,162,734; $106.99.

6. Eagles; $2,766,749; $231.75.

7. Elton John; $2,652,102; $138.76.

8. Justin Bieber; $2,437,021; $108.03.

9. Eric Church; $1,931,447; $109.86.

10. Morgan Wallen; $1,661,349; $153.95.

11. John Mayer; $1,612,402; $129.47.

12. Iron Maiden; $1,595,285; $70.18.

13. KISS; $1,518,670; $79.06.

14. Lady Gaga; $1,437,278; $280.01.

15. Journey; $1,160,092; $102.17.

16. Hans Zimmer; $965,077; $98.40.

17. Ricardo Arjona; $945,544; $123.80.

18. Machine Gun Kelly; $864,909; $86.77.

19. Maxwell; $817,289; $108.18.

20. Little Mix; $768,851; $73.07.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Best Places to Work results are down overall, but some agencies still shine through

GSA expects cloud services spending to continue rising, just not as fast as 2021

Cyber Safety Review Board’s first report gives CISA thumbs up for Log4j response

Navy to put some urgency into fixing growing problems with sailor pay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up