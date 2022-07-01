FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Mickey Guyton hosts ‘A Capitol Fourth’ | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

July 1, 2022, 11:10 AM

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 7/4/2022 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Paul McCartney; $6,648,075; $250.10.

2. Coldplay; $5,321,330; $91.56.

3. Kenny Chesney; $3,374,745; $104.93.

4. Ed Sheeran; $3,052,956; $85.69.

5. Eagles; $2,661,730; $229.24.

6. Elton John; $2,560,224; $139.13.

7. Justin Bieber; $2,380,430; $112.27.

8. Eric Church; $2,040,704; $115.00.

9. Morgan Wallen; $1,661,349; $153.95.

10. John Mayer; $1,603,610; $128.55.

11. KISS; $1,518,670; $79.06.

12. Lady Gaga; $1,437,278; $280.01.

13. New Edition; $1,343,633; $115.42.

14. Journey; $1,158,845; $102.00.

15. Hans Zimmer; $1,028,621; $103.63.

16. Ricardo Arjona; $909,988; $123.28.

17. Maxwell; $880,029; $108.13.

18. Machine Gun Kelly; $825,304; $85.18.

19. The Lumineers; $775,131; $53.99.

20. Little Mix; $768,851; $73.07.For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

