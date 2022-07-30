WAR IN UKRAINE: US envoy: Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine | Russia, Ukraine on shelling of POW prison | Zelenskyy visits port | Ukrainian court lowers Russian soldier's sentence
Home » Lifestyle News » Barcelona auctions NFT of…

Barcelona auctions NFT of iconic Cruyff goal for $693,000

The Associated Press

July 30, 2022, 8:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has auctioned off a digital art piece depicting an iconic goal by Johan Cruyff for $693,000 as it seeks new revenues to battle its way out of massive debt, the Spanish club said.

Barcelona said that the auction run by Sotheby’s in New York for the club’s first NFT, or non-fungible token, closed at $550,000 on Friday. The auctioneer’s fees increased the final sale price to $693,000.

The art piece depicts Cruyff’s memorable goal from 1973 when the Netherlands great soared through the air with his leg outstretched to score. In the image, Cruyff appears to be dipped in gold. The NFT is called “In a Way, Immortal,” inspired by a quote by Cruyff, who left his mark as both a player and coach at Barcelona.

Barcelona has been searching for new forms of revenue as it struggles to pay down 1 billion euros ($1 billion) of debt. That has included selling Camp Nou’s naming rights to the Spotify audio-streaming service and recently selling off 25% of its Spanish league television rights for 25 years.

An NFT is a one-of-a-kind digital image that cannot be copied. There is a booming market for collectors and artists interested in this form of digital art.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD trying to educate service members about abortion options

Can AI help Congress legislate more efficiently?

Bill to end Social Security's 'evil twins' that cut benefits teed up for House floor vote

Automation is driving USCIS’s cyber improvements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up