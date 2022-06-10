RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine fears long war | 3 foreigners fighters for Ukraine sentenced to death | Soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk survives in exile
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

June 10, 2022, 11:05 AM

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of June 13, 2022 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Coldplay; $4,061,217; $77.19.

2. Kenny Chesney; $3,660,237; $111.15.

3. Bad Bunny; $3,324,246; $192.29.

4. Eagles; $2,595,582; $224.11.

5. Elton John; $2,488,885; $168.31.

6. Genesis; $2,276,101; $150.52.

7. Morgan Wallen; $1,990,975; $161.60.

8. Justin Bieber; $1,983,044; $138.18.

9. Billie Eilish; $1,798,648; $128.49.

10. Ed Sheeran; $1,772,452; $88.71.

11. John Mayer; $1,572,139; $132.26.

12. Eric Church; $1,500,510; $102.32.

13. Lady Gaga; $1,437,278; $280.01.

14. Dua Lipa; $1,324,084; $93.57.

15. New Edition; $1,261,947; $112.85.

16. Journey; $1,128,032; $100.22.

17. Tool; $1,096,201; $100.24.

18. Hans Zimmer; $1,004,208; $101.97.

19. Rauw Alejandro; $967,401; $73.26.

20. Marc Anthony; $892,536; $109.39.

