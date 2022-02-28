Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 6-12: March 6: Dancer Carmen de Lavallade is 91. Actor-writer Joanna Miles is…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 6-12:

March 6: Dancer Carmen de Lavallade is 91. Actor-writer Joanna Miles is 82. Actor Ben Murphy is 80. Drummer Hugh Grundy of The Zombies is 77. Guitarist David Gilmour of Pink Floyd is 76. Actor Anna Maria Horsford (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 75. Actor-director Rob Reiner is 75. Singer Kiki Dee is 75. TV personality John Stossel is 75. Sports correspondent Armen Keteyian is 69. Actor Tom Arnold is 63. Actor D.L. Hughley (“The Hughleys”) is 59. Country songwriter Skip Ewing is 58. Actor Shuler Hensley is 55. Actor Connie Britton (“Nashville”) is 55. Actor Moira Kelly (“One Tree Hill”) is 54. Actor Amy Pietz (“Aliens in America,” ″Caroline in the City”) is 53. Guitarist Chris Broderick of Megadeth is 52. Country singer Trent Willmon is 49. Guitarist Shan Farmer (Ricochet) is 48. Rapper Beanie Sigel is 48. Rapper Bubba Sparxxx is 45. Actor Shaun Evans (“Endeavour”) is 42. Drummer Chris Tomson of Vampire Weekend is 38. Actor Eli Marienthal is 36. Rapper-producer Tyler, the Creator is 31. Actor Millicent Simmonds (“A Quiet Place,” “Wonderstruck”) is 19.

March 7: Actor Daniel J. Travanti (“Hill Street Blues”) is 82. Bassist Chris White of The Zombies is 79. Singer Peter Wolf of The J. Geils Band is 76. Keyboardist Matthew Fisher of Procol Harum is 76. Guitarist Ernie Isley of The Isley Brothers is 70. Actor Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”) is 66. Actor Donna Murphy (“Mercy Street,” ″Murder One”) is 63. Actor Nick Searcy (“Justified”) is 63. Actor Mary Beth Evans (“Days of Our Lives”) is 61. Singer Taylor Dayne is 60. Actor Bill Brochtrup (“Major Crimes,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 59. Opera singer Denyce Graves is 58. Comedian Wanda Sykes is 58. Actor Jonathan Del Arco (“Major Crimes”) is 56. Drummer Randy Guss of Toad the Wet Sprocket is 55. Actor Rachel Weisz is 51. Actor Peter Sarsgaard (“Kinsey,” ″Garden State”) is 51. Actor Jay Duplass (“The Mindy Project”) is 49. Singer Sebastien Izambard of Il Divo is 49. Singer Hugo Ferreira of Tantric is 48. Actor Jenna Fischer (“The Office”) is 48. Actor Tobias Menzies (“Outlander,” ″Game of Thrones”) is 48. Actor Audrey Marie Anderson (“The Unit”) is 47. Actor TJ Thyne (“Bones”) is 47. Actor Laura Prepon (“Orange Is the New Black,” “That ’70s Show”) is 42. Actor Bel Powley (Film: “Diary of a Teenage Girl”) is 30. Actor Giselle Eisenberg (“Life in Pieces”) is 25.

March 8: Jazz saxophonist George Coleman is 87. Actor Sue Ane Langdon is 86. Songwriter Carole Bayer Sager is 78. Actor-director Micky Dolenz of The Monkees is 77. Bassist Randy Meisner (The Eagles, Poco) is 76. Singer Peggy March is 74. Jazz pianist Billy Childs is 65. Singer Gary Numan is 64. NBC News anchor Lester Holt is 63. Actor Aidan Quinn is 63. Guitarist Jimmy Dormire (Confederate Railroad) is 62. Actor Camryn Manheim (“The Practice”) is 61. Actor Leon (“Cool Runnings”) is 61. Singer Shawn Mullins is 54. Actor Andrea Parker (“Less Than Perfect”) is 52. Actor Boris Kodjoe (“Code Black,” ″Madea’s Family Reunion”) is 49. Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. is 46. Actor Laura Main (“Call the Midwife”) is 45. Actor James Van Der Beek (“CSI: Cyber,” ″Dawson’s Creek”) is 45. Singer Kameelah Williams of 702 is 44. Actor Nick Zano (“Minority Report,” ″2 Broke Girls”) is 44. Singer Tom Chaplin of Keane is 43. Guitarist Andy Ross of OK Go is 43. Singer Kristinia DeBarge is 32.

March 9: Actor Joyce Van Patten is 88. Country singer Mickey Gilley is 86. Actor Trish Van Devere is 81. Singer John Cale (The Velvet Underground) is 80. Singer Mark Lindsay of Paul Revere and the Raiders is 80. TV anchor Charles Gibson is 79. Guitarist Robin Trower (Procol Harum) is 77. Singer Jeffrey Osborne is 74. Guitarist Jimmie Fadden of The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 74. Actor Linda Fiorentino (“Men in Black”) is 64. Actor Tom Amandes (“Eli Stone,” ″Parenthood”) is 63. Guitarist Rusty Hendrix of Confederate Railroad is 62. Actor Juliette Binoche (“Chocolat,” ″The English Patient”) is 58. Bassist Robert Sledge of Ben Folds Five is 54. Drummer Shannon Leto of 30 Seconds To Mars is 52. Rapper C-Murder (AKA C-Miller) is 51. Actor Emmanuel Lewis (“Webster”) is 51. Actor Jean Louisa Kelly (“Yes, Dear,” ″Mr. Holland’s Opus”) is 50. Actor Kerr Smith (“Life Unexpected,” ″Dawson’s Creek”) is 50. Actor Oscar Isaac (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) is 43. Comedian Jordan Klepper (“The Daily Show”) is 43. Rapper Chingy is 42. Actor Matthew Gray Gubler (“Criminal Minds”) is 42. Guitarist Chad Gilbert of New Found Glory is 41. Keyboardist Ben Tanner of Alabama Shakes is 39. Actor Brittany Snow (“American Dreams,” ″Hairspray”) is 36. Rapper Bow Wow is 35. Rapper YG is 32. Actor Luis Armand Garcia (“George Lopez”) is 30. Actor Cierra Ramirez (“The Fosters”) is 27.

March 10: Bluegrass musician Norman Blake is 84. Actor Chuck Norris is 82. Singer Dean Torrence of Jan and Dean is 82. Actor Katharine Houghton (“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?”) is 80. Actor Richard Gant is 78. Guitarist Tom Scholz of Boston is 75. TV personality/businesswoman Barbara Corcoran (“Shark Tank”) is 73. Actor Aloma Wright (“Scrubs”) is 72. Singer-guitarist Gary Louris of The Jayhawks is 67. Actor Shannon Tweed is 65. Actor Sharon Stone is 64. Bassist Gail Greenwood of L7 (and of Belly) is 62. Magician Lance Burton is 62. Actor Jasmine Guy is 60. Bassist Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam is 59. Music producer Rick Rubin is 59. Singer Edie Brickell is 56. Actor Stephen Mailer (“Reversal of Fortune”) is 56. Actor Philip Anthony-Rodriguez (“Grimm”) is 54. Actor Paget Brewster (“Criminal Minds”) is 53. Actor Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”) is 51. Rapper-producer Timbaland is 50. Actor Cristian de la Fuente is 48. Guitarist Jerry Horton of Papa Roach is 47. Actor Jeff Branson (“The Young and the Restless”) is 45. Singer Robin Thicke is 45. Actor Bree Turner (“Grimm”) is 45. Singer Michael Barnes of Red is 43. Actor Edi Gathegi (“Twilight” films) is 43. Bassist Matt Asti of MGMT is 42. Actor Thomas Middleditch (“Silicon Valley”) is 40. Singer Carrie Underwood is 39. Actor Olivia Wilde is 38. Singer Emeli Sande is 35. Country singer Rachel Reinert is 33. Keyboardist Jared Hampton of LANCO is 31. Actor Emily Osment (“Hannah Montana”) is 30.

March 11: TV journalist Sam Donaldson is 88. Accordionist Flaco Jimenez of Texas Tornadoes is 83. Actor Tricia O’Neil (“Genghis Khan”) is 77. Actor Mark Metcalf (“Animal House”) is 76. Singer Mark Stein of Vanilla Fudge is 75. Singer Bobby McFerrin is 72. Movie director Jerry Zucker (“Airplane!” ″Ghost”) is 72. Singer Cheryl Lynn is 71. Actor Susan Richardson (“Eight Is Enough”) is 70. Recording executive Jimmy Iovine (“American Idol”) is 69. Country singer Jimmy Fortune of The Statler Brothers is 67. Singer Nina Hagen is 67. Actor Elias Koteas (“Chicago P.D.”) is 61. Actor Peter Berg (“Chicago Hope”) is 60. Actor Jeffrey Nordling (“Desperate Housewives”) is 60. Actor Alex Kingston (“ER”) is 59. Actor Wallace Langham (“CSI”) is 57. Actor John Barrowman (“Arrow”) is 55. Singer Lisa Loeb is 54. Keyboardist Al Gamble of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 53. Singer Pete Droge is 53. Actor Terrence Howard (“Empire”) is 53. Keyboardist Rami Jaffee of Foo Fighters (and of The Wallflowers) is 53. Actor Johnny Knoxville is 51. Musicians Joel and Benji Madden of Good Charlotte are 43. Actor David Anders (“iZombie,” ″The Vampire Diaries”) is 41. Singer LeToya Luckett (Destiny’s Child) is 41. Actor Thora Birch (“Ghost World,” ″American Beauty”) is 40. TV personality Melissa Rycroft is 39. Actor Rob Brown (“Blindspot,”“Treme”) is 38. Actor Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”) is 29.

March 12: Actor Barbara Feldon (“Get Smart”) is 89. Actor-singer Liza Minnelli is 76. Singer-songwriter James Taylor is 74. Singer Bill Payne of Little Feat is 73. Actor Jon Provost (TV: “Lassie”) is 72. Bassist Steve Harris of Iron Maiden is 66. Actor Lesley Manville (“Phantom Thread”) is 66. Singer Marlon Jackson of The Jackson Five is 65. Actor Courtney B. Vance is 62. Actor Titus Welliver (“Deadwood”) is 60. Actor Julia Campbell (“Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion”) is 59. Actor Jake Weber (TV’s “Medium,” film’s “Dawn of the Dead”) is 59. Actor Aaron Eckhart (“The Dark Knight”) is 54. Guitarist Graham Coxon of Blur is 53. Drummer Tommy Bales of Flynnville Train is 49. Actor Rhys Coiro (“Hostages,” “Entourage”) is 43. Country singer Holly Williams is 41. Actor Samm Levine (“Freaks and Geeks”) is 40. Actor Jaimie Alexander (TV’s “Blindspot”) is 38. Actor Tyler Patrick Jones (“Ghost Whisperer”) is 28. Actor Kendall Applegate (“Desperate Housewives”) is 23.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.