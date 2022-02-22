CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » Lifestyle News » Some couples chose this…

Some couples chose this ‘Twosday’ to celebrate their love

Shayna Estulin | sestulin@wtop.com

February 22, 2022, 7:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Today’s date — Feb. 22, 2022 — is proving to be a popular day for special events, as one local caterer told WTOP.

“We definitely saw an uptick of business with people that wanted the 2/22/22 [date],” said Bea O’Connor, executive account manager for D.C.-based Adelaide Catering Co.

“I think it’s just the idea of having all twos. A lot of people look for really great dates for whether they’re getting engaged or whether they’re getting married.”

In the end, O’Connor said, most brides decided to go with a weekend later in the year when the weather is expected to be better.

However, they did cater more engagement parties and romantic dinners on this date than they normally do in February, which is usually a slow month for her company.

“The date means a lot to people. Something beautiful … something that’s easy to remember,” said O’Connor.

And it’s not only this date, O’Connor said: This year has been busier than usual, with people now planning for wedding and engagement parties they postponed earlier in the pandemic.

It’s a trend the wedding industry is seeing nationwide. The Wedding Report, a market research firm, predicts there will be nearly 2.5 million weddings in the country this year, the highest number since 1984.

The cost to throw a wedding is rising as well, to an average of $24,300, up from $22,500 last year.

In Las Vegas, where gamblers hope lucky numbers will help them win big, this “Palindrome Day” is proving popular at wedding chapels, which are reportedly seeing a significant spike in weddings.

Shayna Estulin

Shayna Estulin is an anchor/reporter for WTOP. She started her career in New York City as a local TV reporter and has since covered foreign affairs and national politics as a Washington correspondent. She also anchored a nightly news show for an international network.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Lifestyle News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Navy thinks it has some specific answers to the 'fix our computers' complaint

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

Army National Guard once again seeing less demand as COVID enters new phase

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up