Some couples chose this ‘Twosday’ to celebrate their love

Today’s date — Feb. 22, 2022 — is proving to be a popular day for special events, as one local caterer told WTOP.

“We definitely saw an uptick of business with people that wanted the 2/22/22 [date],” said Bea O’Connor, executive account manager for D.C.-based Adelaide Catering Co.

“I think it’s just the idea of having all twos. A lot of people look for really great dates for whether they’re getting engaged or whether they’re getting married.”

In the end, O’Connor said, most brides decided to go with a weekend later in the year when the weather is expected to be better.

However, they did cater more engagement parties and romantic dinners on this date than they normally do in February, which is usually a slow month for her company.

“The date means a lot to people. Something beautiful … something that’s easy to remember,” said O’Connor.

And it’s not only this date, O’Connor said: This year has been busier than usual, with people now planning for wedding and engagement parties they postponed earlier in the pandemic.

It’s a trend the wedding industry is seeing nationwide. The Wedding Report, a market research firm, predicts there will be nearly 2.5 million weddings in the country this year, the highest number since 1984.

The cost to throw a wedding is rising as well, to an average of $24,300, up from $22,500 last year.

In Las Vegas, where gamblers hope lucky numbers will help them win big, this “Palindrome Day” is proving popular at wedding chapels, which are reportedly seeing a significant spike in weddings.