CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Tudor’s Biscuit World employees reject union for West Virginia franchise of fast-food chain; would have been…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Tudor’s Biscuit World employees reject union for West Virginia franchise of fast-food chain; would have been state’s 1st.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.