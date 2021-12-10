CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 2:01 PM

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 12/13/2021 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. The Rolling Stones; $9,350,481; $226.40.

2. BTS; $8,329,086; $255.86.

3. Los Bukis; $5,296,024; $145.23.

4. Eagles; $2,689,172; $228.42.

5. Harry Styles; $2,247,964; $130.31.

6. Andrea Bocelli; $1,924,336; $182.73.

7. Eric Clapton; $1,807,855; $169.25.

8. Genesis; $1,695,957; $176.76.

9. Guns N’ Roses; $1,668,399; $161.27.

10. Dead & Company; $1,566,487; $89.15.

11. Eric Church; $1,564,683; $103.25.

12. J. Cole; $1,457,197; $114.03.

13. Lady Gaga; $1,455,707; $295.27.

14. Enrique Iglesias / Ricky Martin; $1,338,326; $113.37.

15. Grupo Firme; $1,181,145; $104.06.

16. Maroon 5; $1,172,259; $74.64.

17. Jonas Brothers; $1,086,378; $80.88.

18. Dave Matthews Band; $1,083,275; $87.56.

19. Phish; $1,049,019; $82.45.

20. James Taylor; $1,006,690; $112.75.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

