Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

October 22, 2021, 1:19 PM

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of October 25, 2021 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Dead & Company; $1,883,188; $87.75.

2. Eric Clapton; $1,762,843; $161.69.

3. Eric Church; $1,540,960; $103.74.

4. Bruno Mars; $1,510,425; $322.97.

5. Grupo Firme; $1,157,999; $90.43.

6. James Taylor; $1,072,213; $114.48.

7. Zac Brown Band; $1,040,460; $67.23.

8. Blake Shelton; $961,860; $89.51.

9. Maluma; $952,146; $108.92.

10. Usher; $917,039; $217.55.

11. Luke Bryan; $899,055; $63.91.

12. Chris Stapleton; $878,871; $59.27.

13. Alanis Morissette; $863,918; $59.20.

14. Marc Anthony; $840,246; $115.56.

15. Daryl Hall & John Oates; $609,877; $59.58.

16. Banda MS; $554,030; $99.87.

17. The Black Crowes; $413,231; $58.24.

18. Megadeth / Lamb Of God; $330,571; $46.30.

19. Gabriel Iglesias; $318,056; $61.61.

20. Sebastian Maniscalco; $313,436; $102.83.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

