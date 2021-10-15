Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket…

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of October 18, 2021 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Billy Joel; $5,047,976; $131.46.

2. Dead & Company; $1,883,188; $87.75.

3. Eric Clapton; $1,762,843; $161.69.

4. Eric Church; $1,514,710; $105.95.

5. Bruno Mars; $1,510,425; $322.97.

6. Zac Brown Band; $1,177,082; $68.94.

7. Grupo Firme; $1,157,999; $90.43.

8. James Taylor; $1,037,460; $111.75.

9. Blake Shelton; $961,860; $89.51.

10. Maluma; $954,556; $107.45.

11. Luke Bryan; $949,832; $62.06.

12. Usher; $927,706; $220.67.

13. Chris Stapleton; $878,871; $59.27.

14. Alanis Morissette; $863,918; $59.20.

15. Marc Anthony; $840,246; $115.56.

16. Daryl Hall & John Oates; $609,877; $59.58.

17. Banda MS; $600,779; $102.29.

18. Toby Keith; $450,000; $71.84.

19. Greta Van Fleet; $407,342; $58.90.

20. The Black Crowes; $396,318; $57.66.

