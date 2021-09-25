Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Amtrak cross-country train derails near town in Montana

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 8:29 PM

JOPLIN, Mont. (AP) — An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana, local media reported.

The train derailed between the Havre and Shelby stops in Montana, the KXLY TV and KSEN radio reported.

The KSEN TV station reported that the train derailed about 1 mile from Joplin, Montana, a town of about 200 people.

An eyewitness told KSEN that at least four cars were tipped over and on the track.

Emergency responders are on the scene.

Reports and pictures from passengers show cars tipped over off the tracks.

The train is the Empire Builder line that runs between Seattle and Chicago, KXLY reported.

