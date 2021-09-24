How to get started geocaching in DC area

Becoming a modern day treasurer hunter can be as easy as picking up your phone in the D.C., Maryland or Virginia!

Becoming a modern day treasurer hunter can be as easy as picking up your phone and heading outside in D.C., Maryland or Virginia!

Geocaching.com has created an app for smartphones with Global Positioning Systems (GPS) that helps find caches — hidden item collections.

Using a smartphone’s location software, if given permission, it shows users where to find treasurers. The app then shows you where the nearest caches are and vibrates as you approach one.

These caches are hidden around the world and are often found using coordinates and clues. They can contain geocoins, toys, books, or any number of other items.

“Virtual caches” can also contain directions to other items, interesting instructions, or general congratulations on your geocaching journey.

Initially GPS was not accessible to the average citizen. The system was initially designed as part of a military network for targeting missiles.

That all changed in 1983 with the Raegan administration. They opened the network up to the general public with “selective availability,” limiting the accuracy of systems to about 328 feet.

In 2000, the system was changed by President Bill Clinton’s administration. They determined that the system was outdated, and could benefit more people without the limitation. The distance accuracy dramatically changed to just under 10 feet.

Matt Stum, a GPS enthusiast, used this opportunity to start the GPS Stash Hunt in the early 2000s, sparking it’s shift to modern popularity.