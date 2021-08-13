CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC offers vaccines at your home | Extra vaccines for some | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Lifestyle News » Top 20 Global Concert…

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

August 13, 2021, 6:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TTOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Foo Fighters; $1,591,826; $84.55.

2. James Taylor; $999,827; $105.17.

3. L.A.B; $519,115; $59.70.

4. Sebastian Maniscalco; $491,677; $106.97.

5. Brandi Carlile; $483,339; $69.64.

6. Toby Keith; $378,517; $68.77.

7. Little Big Town; $322,087; $73.74.

8. Franco Escamilla; $273,580; $73.24.

9. Cody Johnson; $256,711; $45.61.

10. David Bisbal; $239,284; $50.36.

11. Gabriel Iglesias; $218,206; $60.85.

12. Goose; $185,438; $51.07.

13. Jamey Johnson; $180,605; $42.22.

14. “The Royal Comedy Tour” / Sommore; $178,122; $80.42.

15. Styx; $166,815; $69.94.

16. Cole Swindell; $160,754; $53.57.

17. Blues Traveler; $158,515; $61.45.

18. Keith Sweat; $150,208; $51.27.

19. Foreigner; $143,039; $68.01.

20. Koe Wetzel; $139,321; $41.18.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies embracing cloud for records digitization, virtual reality during and after pandemic

Federal retirement leaps from June to July, processing time hits a peak

VA, HHS expand vaccines mandate to nearly all health care workers

New court rulings raise bar for evidence needed to fire VA employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up