CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: J&J vaccine woes won't affect Va. | Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Home » Lifestyle News » Irving to miss Nets'…

Irving to miss Nets’ road trip to tend to family matter

The Associated Press

March 22, 2021, 2:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving will miss the Brooklyn Nets’ three-game road trip this week while dealing with a family matter.

The Nets said Monday that Irving would not accompany the team for games Tuesday at Portland, Wednesday at Utah or Friday at Detroit.

Brooklyn has already been playing without fellow All-Star Kevin Durant because of a strained left hamstring but has won 15 of its last 17 games.

Irving missed seven games in January after leaving the team for personal reasons. He didn’t specify the reason for that absence, though he did say there was “family and personal stuff” going on.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal health insurance programs are now 'essential' during future shutdowns, OPM says

Navy wants to update cloud-connected apps throughout the fleet as fast as Tesla

DoD entering a 'paradigm shift' in how it addresses, tracks brain injuries

USDA, Energy taking a page out of DoD’s IT, cyber playbooks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up