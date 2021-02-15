Mayor says city investigating her gift card purchases

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The mayor of Charlottesville says she is under investigation after using her city-issued credit card to…

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The mayor of Charlottesville says she is under investigation after using her city-issued credit card to pay for gift cards doled out to people who spoke at city council meetings.

Nikuyah Walker said in online posts that the city has been investigating whether she misused funds by purchasing the gift cards and by making a donation to a nonprofit run by a person who spoke at a council meeting.

The Daily Progress reports that city staff members have known about Walker’s gift card purchases for at least two years.

Walker says no one told her those purchases were not allowed.

