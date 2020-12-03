Ram super-truck named Motor Trend Truck of the Year

In the red-hot pickup truck market, one especially wild pickup that can embarrass many sports cars is standing out.

The Ram TRX has been named MotorTrend’s 2021 Truck of the Year.

“Ram took their 1500, completely redesigned it to make it a supertruck,” said MotorTrend Senior Features Editor Jonny Lieberman.

The heart of the beast is a supercharged V-8 producing an eye-popping 702 horsepower, which makes this the quickest truck MotorTrend has ever tested.

“Unloaded it can hit 60 miles an hour in 4.1 seconds, but with a 5200-pound airstream trailer hanging off the back, it hit 60 miles an hour in 7.5 seconds, and that’s quicker than most vehicles can hit 60 miles an hour – forget about hauling a trailer,” Lieberman said.

For all of its ferocity, it can be well-mannered too.

“On the road it’s almost like a luxury vehicle it rides so smoothly, but then when you go in the dirt it handles like a sports car,” he said.

“It’s a wild machine. They really knocked it out of the park with this one.”

The TRX starts at $71,690.

He said this radical example is proof that there’s a vehicle for everyone in the wildly popular pickup market: “Whatever truck you’re into, there will be one for you.”