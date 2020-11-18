CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Nearly a quarter of all US cases were reported in November | More DC-area museums closing tomorrow | Latest coronavirus test results
COVID-19 pandemic strains Maryland groups helping homeless

The Associated Press

November 18, 2020, 5:11 PM

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has increased the strain on groups that work to prevent homelessness in Maryland, with experts saying single mothers and people of color are being hurt the most.

Multiple advocacy groups have expanded their programs to try to handle the surge in cases, as one agency said requests for help have nearly tripled from March to early October.

Of all 2020 tenants through early October who needed financial assistance at the Fair Housing Action Center, 67% are women and 57% are Black.

An official at the center says the numbers for the two groups rarely change much.

