On Earth Day 2020, learn all about urban gardening

An upcoming Zoom conference on urban gardening is for those who want to garden but aren’t sure where to start.

Wednesday is Earth Day. So how about spending part of your day learning how to grow things from it?

It’s social distancing that can end with a salad, a side dish or even a whole meal — depending on how much you want to do.

The Virginia Cooperative Extension is holding a Zoom conference Wednesday on urban gardening. It’s for those who want to garden but aren’t sure where to start or who may need a few pointers.

“It’s going to be about a 20-30 minute program with the ability to ask questions and be very interactive,” said Adria Bordas, an agriculture and natural resources agent in Fairfax County.

Gardening is the perfect social distancing activity, Bordas said. It’s also a good activity for the family and a good stress reliever — something we could all use a little of these days.

“I have spent some time with my family, outside, taking some deep breaths, having a kind of meditative relaxing time,” Bordas said.

Not a lot of space? No Yard? It’s no problem.

“If people don’t have the space as far as a backyard, you can do so many things in pots on your balcony or your patio,” she said.

You also don’t need to break your isolation to get supplies, Bordas said. You can probably use things you already have.

“If you have some potting mix, and you have some seeds, seeds will still grow if they’re a little older and you have them at home,” she said.

Many businesses will ship to you or facilitate no-contact curbside pickup. And in this day of buying limits and empty shelves at the stores, it’s nice to have some control over your own food production.

The Zoom conference is set for Wednesday at 4 p.m. But you do have to register to take part.

If you have questions, you’ll need to submit them beforehand.