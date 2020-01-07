50 amazing honeymoon ideas

No matter the size of your honeymoon fund, you'll find the perfect trip for you and your new spouse.

Newlyweds in the U.S. spend a combined $12 billion every year on honeymoons, and an estimated 80% of couples shell out more money on these postnuptial trips than on the average vacation, according to sources like TripSavvy, CNN Money and The Knot. So, why not use that special time to tick off places on your bucket list? Grab your loved one and consider this list of 50 incredible honeymoon ideas when planning your getaway.

The Big Island, Hawaii

Hike, snorkel and drive around the Big Island, Hawaii’s largest and most geographically diverse locale. Since the Kilauea volcano eruption in May 2018, adventurers have returned to the island to see its growing lava fields, black sand beaches, rainforests and parks. Book a bed-and-breakfast or condo on the east and west coasts to see the best of both worlds: travelers can take a ride along Crater Rim Drive through Volcanoes National Park and snorkel with manta rays off the Kona coast. And don’t miss the chance for a commemorative selfie by starlight from the summit of Maunakea.

Conrad Bora Bora Nui: Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Take in heavenly views of Bora Bora‘s famed turquoise lagoon or lush Mount Otemanu from your overwater villa’s terrace, hammock or bed at the Conrad Bora Bora Nui. Located on the private island of Motu To’opua, the resort affords lovebirds a sense of privacy. Past guests praise the property’s variety of restaurants, accommodating staff, water sports options and romantic touches, such as portable speakers that let you listen to music while you watch the sunset with your new spouse.

South Dakota

Tie some tin cans to your car bumper and hit the highway for a budget-friendly South Dakota honeymoon, where roadside attractions abound. During your road trip, spend a night in quirky Rapid City to see the murals of Art Alley and savor bison burgers, then visit Mount Rushmore and the scenic Black Hills. Hop on a Buffalo Safari Jeep tour through Custer State Park to view wildlife, then pay a visit to Badlands National Park for canyons and prairie landscapes. Honeymooners can expect sweetheart deals at Rapid City’s chain hotels, campgrounds and vintage ’50s motels, such as the foodie-favorite Bavarian Inn. Extra perks include free coffee and a doughnut at the legendary Wall Drug restaurant and store.

Sandals Royal Bahamian: Nassau, Bahamas

The luxurious Sandals Royal Bahamian is built on the site of Nassau’s Balmoral Club, the former vacation home of Prince Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson (the woman he abdicated the British throne for). For one all-inclusive rate, you’ll have access to activities like scuba diving, 10 gourmet restaurants, eight bars and a private island with two beaches, cabanas and overwater hammocks. Spring for romantic upgrades like a candlelit dinner on the beach, couples massages at the spa or a stay in the Love Nest Suite with butler service.

Miami

You don’t have to leave the country for beautiful beaches, glamorous accommodations and a diverse international crowd. Instead, pack your bags and head to Miami. After sundown on South Beach, sample Cuban food together beneath the swaying palm trees, admire the art deco architecture and sit down at a chic bar for fun cocktails and DJ beats. Or, cuddle up with your spouse in a suite at the iconic Eden Roc Miami Beach hotel, where you can also enjoy the Esencia Wellness Spa, swim in the sparkling pools and dine at renowned fusion restaurant Nobu Miami.

Seychelles

Steal away to your own tropical paradise east of mainland Africa in the Indian Ocean. Though the 115 unspoiled islands of the Seychelles are a frequent backdrop for magazine photoshoots, you’ll still find the atmosphere intimate and relaxing. Adventurous couples can rent homes and hop between the most popular islands of Mahé, Praslin and La Digue via plane or ferry, while those looking for a more luxurious experience may choose to book a stay at a private island resort. Favorite activities for newlyweds include diving, surfing and strolling along the beach hand in hand.

Santorini, Greece

Are you dreaming of whitewashed homes lining steep cliffs and the sun disappearing into the glittering sea at sunset? Start a picture-perfect life together on the island of Santorini, whose hilltop capital, Fira, is the subject of Greece’s most stunning postcards. Save up to stay in a romantic boutique cave hotel around the villages of Oia, Firostefani or Imerovigli; you’ll be within walking distance of trendy Greek wine bars and restaurants serving up fresh seafood and caldera views. Dial up the adventure with a tour of the red, black and gold volcanic sand beaches and the fascinating site of ancient Thira.

The Canadian Rockies

Whether you enjoy summertime boating, biking and hiking in western Alberta or extreme winter sports in knee-deep powder, the Canadian Rockies are a great place to adventure together as a couple. For a truly memorable experience, try heli-skiing or heli-hiking, which were invented by travel company CMH to transport daredevils to remote skiing and hiking destinations via helicopter. On these adventures, newlyweds can explore wildflower meadows, alpine lakes and snow-covered mountains (depending on the season) that can rarely be reached on foot. CMH also operates rustic-luxe lodges in the wilderness that offer romantic amenities like rooftop hot tubs.

Agra, Jaipur and Udaipur, India

Stand together before the Taj Mahal in Agra, which was built by a 17th-century emperor to honor his late wife. This monument to love, as well as other dazzling Mughal structures, are best appreciated on a guided tour through northern India. Starting in Delhi, travel first to Agra, then to Jaipur’s Amber Fort and Udaipur’s stunning palaces. Treat yourselves like royalty in luxurious resorts like The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra, the Taj Rambagh Palace (which once housed royalty) or the 18th-century Taj Lake Palace located above Udaipur’s Lake Pichola.

Bali, Indonesia

Connect with your loved one while taking in the spirituality, cultural arts and remarkable scenery of Bali, the most famous of Indonesia’s 17,000-plus islands. The country’s top tourist destination also has stunning beaches great for both surfing and swimming. Bali attracts honeymooners on all budgets, with guesthouses tucked between terraced rice fields, Spartan yoga retreats and unique options like the treetop Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan. At this resort, guests enter across a suspension bridge and can relax at the hotel’s pools and meditation decks before heading to Balinese spa, where they can absorb the region’s healing energy.

Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda: Michès, Dominican Republic

If you’d rather take a post-wedding trip with your new blended family than a traditional honeymoon for two, head to Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda. The 93-acre, all-inclusive property, which opened in November 2019, is 42 miles north of La Romana International Airport and features a pristine beach, motorized surfing and a secret “chocolate room” for kids. While two low-rise villages accommodate children, lovebirds who desire a more peaceful space can book an adults-only Archipelago suite, which comes fitted with a private pool and an outdoor shower. As a plus, this Green Globe-certified resort bans single-use plastics, harvests solar power and replants trees, among other noteworthy conservation efforts.

Rome

As the story goes, throwing three coins into Rome’s Trevi Fountain assures visitors will find true love, get married and — eventually — return to Rome for another visit. You may already have the first two covered, but newlyweds will still love everything this romantic city has to offer. Drink together from Piazza de Trevi’s smaller fountain to ensure eternal fidelity, snuggle up on a Vespa tour, share a sweet gelato and relish a salumeria picnic at the lush Villa Borghese gardens. Or, steal a kiss on the historic Ponte Sant’Angelo bridge as you admire Rome’s classic skyline, then sit down to a decadent Italian meal at the Michelin-starred Aroma restaurant. The rooftop venue’s Colosseum views will remain with you forever.

A Sky Princess Cruise to Scandinavia and Russia

Embark on your new marriage with Princess Cruises, host of the original “Love Boat” TV series, by joining Sky Princess on the ship’s first sailing season in northern Europe. Between April and August 2020, Sky Princess will sail round-trip from Copenhagen, Denmark, with stops in Norway, Germany, Finland, Russia, Estonia and Sweden. Invite new friends to hang out in your sprawling Sky Suite and entertain on one of the largest balconies at sea — a 1,000-square-foot terrace with 270-degree panoramic views.

Aruba

Situated outside of the hurricane belt in the southern Caribbean, Aruba is known for its warm surf and world-class diving. Discover crushed-seashell beaches and Instagram-worthy tropical flora, including the Fofoti tree on Eagle Beach, which points southwest due to the island’s trade winds. Most couples prefer relaxing on quieter beaches like Arashi and exploring Arikok National Park, but the private island retreat at the Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino is also popular. For a truly luxurious experience, splurge on lodging at the posh Ritz-Carlton, Aruba, which has a breathtaking spa and a 24-hour casino.

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Paddleboard the length of stunning Seven Mile Beach together, then relax at a five-star resort or comfortable condo in Grand Cayman, the largest isle of the Cayman Islands. Idyllic Caymanian beaches are made of powdered limestone and, since there’s no natural runoff to discolor the sea, visibility in the crystal clear water can be up to 100 feet deep. Interact with marine life by photographing starfish at Starfish Point, swimming with friendly stingrays at Stingray City and visiting sea turtles at the Cayman Turtle Centre.

Amalfi Coast, Italy

Live la dolce vita (“the sweet life”) on Italy’s Amalfi Coast, where jaw-dropping sea vistas and colorful, cliffside cities abound. Spend your days exploring tiny villages, laying out on secluded beaches or taking a scenic boat tour. Explore Sorrento, about 30 miles south of Naples, by car or scooter — or opt for a private driver for an extra special trip. In stylish Positano, picture-perfect pastel homes cling to steep cliffs above the Mediterranean beach. The town of Ravello, famous for its gardens and the Villa Cimbrone hotel‘s terrace views, is also a must-see. Various hotels, B&Bs and rental villas make for ideal honeymoon lodging.

Patagonia, Chile

Start your life together humbled by the majesty of Torres del Paine National Park, a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve in Patagonia, Chile, with glaciers, turquoise waters and craggy granite peaks. Make the Explora travel company, named “South America’s Leading Expedition Company” eight times in the World Travel Awards, your guide for private hikes along the famed W Trail, horseback rides through the pampas and photo safaris. You can also base your adventures at the Explora Patagonia hotel; past guests reported its comforts, service, spa and local cuisine exceeded all expectations.

Sanctuary Cap Cana: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Lock yourselves away at the Sanctuary Cap Cana, an all-inclusive, adults-only hideaway with five saltwater pools, Spanish classes, tennis, yoga, golf and more. Guests can enjoy relaxing spa treatments (for a fee) and will have a variety of airy, bright rooms and suites to choose from. If you feel the need to venture off the heavenly property, head to nearby Scape Park for zip lining and cave diving.

Maui, Hawaii

Test the strength of your marriage with the 617 hairpin curves and 59 one-lane bridges on Maui’s famous Road to Hana, known jokingly as The Divorce Highway. The 52-mile bucket list drive, which you can traverse on your own or with a tour company, boasts gorgeous rainforest, waterfall and ocean views, plus roadside Hawaiian craft stands and black sand beaches. Decompress at one of Maui’s many upscale resorts and let your hotel concierge plan a romantic luau, sunset cruise or tour of the Haleakala Crater, where you can cuddle in blankets as the sun rises.

The Maldives

Swoon over the scenery and undersea adventures of this jaw-dropping island nation in the Indian Ocean. Crystalline turquoise waters surround 26 atolls where beachfront housing fits a few different budgets. The romantic Club Med Finolhu Villas offers all-inclusive rates that cover luxurious rooms and meals, plus activities like yoga, trapeze arts, sailing and more. Or, lounge in your private pool in a bungalow or overwater villa at the Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa. Then, splurge on a guided seaplane tour of local surf breaks or relax with traditional Maldivian spa treatments.

Lapland, Finland

Immerse yourselves in a fantasy befitting of Disney’s “Frozen” in the town of Kemi, Lapland’s center of ecotourism 90 minutes south of the Arctic Circle in Finland. Every year from January to April, the ice-block SnowHotel welcomes lovers with ice sculptures and guest rooms at a constant temperature of 23 degrees Fahrenheit. Tiny Seaside Glass Villas encourage guests to lay awake watching for northern lights in fall and winter, admiring migrating birds in spring or basking in the midnight sun of summer. By day, Lapland boasts snow kiting in Nuorgam, polar bear spotting in Ranua and skiing at Ylläs Fell.

Disneyland Hotel’s Fairy Tale Suite: Anaheim, California

Awaken to your true love’s kiss at one of Disney’s global attractions. At the flagship Disneyland Hotel, for example, the huge Fairy Tale Suite is decorated with whimsical Disney characters and magical mirrors that twinkle with pixie dust. This fantasy suite also boasts views of the theme park and a jetted tub embellished with a hand-cut mosaic of Sleeping Beauty’s castle. With a Disney Honeymoon Registry, friends and family can gift special meals, flowers, VIP tours and more on land, sea or Adventures by Disney tours.

Sonoma County, California

Appreciate your first pinot noir as a married couple in Sonoma County, northern California’s scenic wine region that’s more laid-back and affordable (as well as less crowded) than nearby Napa Valley. Stay in stylish Healdsburg for your pick of charming hotels and fine restaurants. Past visitors recommend the Sonoma Valley Wine Trolley tour to visit family-owned wineries in the Sonoma, Dry Creek or Alexander valleys. Refresh yourselves with long bike rides, hikes through the redwoods, fine meals and a day at Bodega Bay, where the hypnotic waves of the Pacific Ocean will erase all concerns about returning to real life.

Pontresina, Switzerland

Picture yourselves strolling through a charming Swiss mountain town surrounded by the snow-capped Alps, with the Roseg Glacier in the distance. The tranquil village of Pontresina in Switzerland’s Engadin region is an ideal hideaway to recuperate from wedding stress — especially if you add in a stay at the Grand Hotel Kronenhof. The dazzling property has 112 rooms and suites, a cigar bar, excellent dining and a stunning pool with alpine views. You and your new spouse can also sign up for spa treatments or free daily fitness classes. When you’re ready to shop or party with Europe’s elite, elegant St. Moritz is just 4 miles away.

Las Vegas

If you want to keep the party going even after your wedding, head to Las Vegas for endless night life. Lock eyes over craft cocktails at SkyBar and admire the Las Vegas Strip from 550 feet above on the High Roller observation wheel. Then, laugh together at Spiegelworld’s “Atomic Saloon Show,” a risqué adults-only parody, or swoon over a romantic gondola ride along The Venetian’s indoor Grand Canal or outdoors by the Strip. Or, simply create your own thrills in Vegas to celebrate your recent nuptials — they will forever be your secret.

New Zealand

Commit two weeks to a road trip exploring the spectacular South Island of New Zealand; you’ll never forget the black sand beaches, lush rainforests, snowy mountains, waterfalls and glaciers. Rent a car and stay in hotels, or channel your inner Kiwis with a vacation in a compact campervan. Liberal freedom camping laws allow you to park almost anywhere, making campers a cozy — and romantic — way to traverse narrow roads while saving on lodging and meals.

Cove Haven Entertainment Resorts: Poconos, Pennsylvania

Soak in the signature bath at Cove Haven, a couples-only resort that invented the heart-shaped whirlpool in 1963 and spawned the Poconos honeymoon industry. More than 65,000 couples choose Cove Haven, Pocono Palace or Paradise Stream each year for affordable rates that include dining, activities and nightly entertainment ranging from comedians to well-known headliners. Book a Garden of Eden Apple suite if you’re into red heart-shaped tubs or a Champagne Tower suite for a 7-foot-tall Champagne glass whirlpool. However, the property’s décor receives mixed reviews: some called it vintage, while others found it dated.

Niagara Falls, New York

Showers of happiness have greeted newlyweds at Niagara Falls since 1801, when notables such as Aaron Burr’s daughter and Napoleon’s brother publicly honeymooned there. Couples today can see the spectacular waterfall over dinner at Top of the Falls, enjoy a soaking on the Maid of the Mist boat tour, get up close to the falls at Cave of the Winds or take aerial selfies aboard a Rainbow Air helicopter. End the day together with a drive through the Niagara Wine Trail (which features more than 20 wineries) or with The Giacomo Hotel’s rose petal turndown and Champagne service.

The Champagne Region of France

Toast every moment of your union in France’s gorgeous Champagne wine region. The city of Reims is just a high-speed train ride from Paris and hosts Taittinger, Veuve Clicquot and Ruinart facilities, where you can sample delicious varietals. Customize your own French barge trip along the Marne Canal through CroisiEurope Cruises, which includes a guide, meals, drinks and 10 buddy cabins. You’ll spend a day in Épernay touring Avenue de Champagne’s underground cellars, sampling bubbly along the way.

Costa Rica

Explore the heart of Costa Rica on Western River Expeditions’ nine-day package, which perfectly mixes adventure and relaxation. From San José, you’ll cross the jungle to whitewater raft through the Pacuare River and end at a romantic ecolodge. Experience zip lining through the rainforest canopy, hanging bridges, thermal bathing at the Arenal Volcano, wildlife-spotting and surfing at the pristine Manuel Antonio National Park. Past travelers rave about open-air candlelit rooms, hammock time and knowledgeable guides who can customize a honeymoon trip for two.

Tulum, Mexico

Get up early to enjoy sunrise yoga sans crowds in the beachfront town of Tulum. Just 73 miles southwest of Cancún, Tulum has become a popular newlywed getaway thanks to its ease of access by air, affordability, wellness spas and exotic Mayan lore. Couples can swim in hidden sinkholes and underground caves among scenic rock formations, and hold hands at the 1,500-year-old Mayan ruins against a background of brilliant blue skies, the glittering Caribbean Sea and the white sands of Paradise Beach. Then, turn up the romance with private plunge pools, poolside DJs, fine dining and innovative cocktails at the adults-only Mi Amor boutique hotel.

An Arctic Expedition in Canada

Discover the Arctic hand in hand on a five-star polar expedition with award-winning Adventure Canada, a family-owned adventure company started in 1987. Cruise the fjords of the arctic regions between July and September aboard the 198-passenger Ocean Endeavour ship. East of the territory of Nunavut, you can discover whales and birds of the Northwest Passage, hike the tundra, motor past icebergs on inflatable boats, meet Inuit communities and explore Greenland’s coastal villages. Adventure Canada’s passionate naturalists, scientists, culturalists, artists and musicians are there to curate honeymoon memories that will last for a lifetime.

A Holland America Line Cruise to the Caribbean

Hop on a Caribbean cruise with your love for a comfortable journey through the tropics. Any Caribbean itinerary that stops at Half Moon Cay, a private Bahamian island owned by Holland America Line, is a win among newlyweds. In this paradise, you can snorkel, horseback ride in the sea, nap in a private villa and toast each other on the beach. Holland America’s mid-size ships, enriching adult programming and flexible dining also make it a good option for vow renewals and weddings at sea.

Porto, Portugal

For an unforgettable honeymoon, head to one of Europe’s most affordable wine regions, Porto: the birthplace of the rich port dessert wine. See medieval architecture and art nouveau cafes, and enjoy tasty tapas at Mercado do Bolhão and wine tastings at port warehouses across the river in Vila Nova de Gaia. Succumb to the local vinho verde (green wine) on a Douro Valley winery tour for a unique experience. When it comes to accommodations, romance is in style at The Yeatman Hotel, while classic couples may prefer the restored grandeur of Infante Sagres downtown.

Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska

Tackle North America’s tallest peak and the 6 million-acre Denali National Park together on an epic adventure. The National Park Service maintains this land for biking, hiking, camping and other wilderness activities, and it also loans snowshoes at the visitor center. For a transformative experience, spend your honeymoon funds at the remote Sheldon Chalet, an ecolodge perched on a glacial peak just 10 miles from Denali’s summit. The chalet welcomes guests year-round by helicopter from Anchorage and Talkeetna and offers seasonal guided wilderness experiences, luxurious accommodations, gourmet dining and the chance of a lifetime to see the aurora borealis from bed.

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Discover the amorous charms of Puerto Vallarta‘s Romantic Zone — an especially great pick for LGBTQ couples. Honeymooners will find picturesque galleries and terrific Mexican and international restaurants. Adventures by day include visiting the beach, zip lining, ATVing and enjoying water sports. At sunset, couples can stroll El Malecón (the boardwalk) overlooking the Banderas Bay, take a taco tour downtown and drink and dance till dawn. Casa Kimberly, formerly the home of lovers Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor, is a fitting choice for honeymooners.

Marrakech, Morocco

Keep your significant other close in the remarkable, Jemaa el Fna Square, the pulsing heart of Marrakech where snake charmers, acrobats, juice vendors and street food stalls transform the walled, historic Medina after dark. Couples passionate about the arts will find the labyrinth of shops in the souk, lush gardens, graceful mosques and private museums just as irresistible as the selection of fine hotels for every budget.

Oahu, Hawaii

Say aloha to Oahu, Hawaii’s most culturally rich island. Honolulu — site of the Pearl Harbor National Memorial and Iolani Palace, the late King Kamehameha III’s fascinating residence — is ground zero for spectacular resorts. Grab your bathing suit and go snorkeling at Hanauma Bay, learn to surf at Waikiki Beach or watch the pros ace Pipeline, the North Shore’s legendary surf break. A night on Oahu can mean sharing a couples massage, cocktails with a sunset view, a poke bowl from a food truck or award-winning sushi.

Nayara Tented Camp: San Carlos, Costa Rica

Glamp in style at Nayara Tented Camp, an enclave of dyed-canvas tents that blend into the rainforest on the slopes of Costa Rica’s Arenal Volcano. The camping-averse will happily enjoy nature with the comforts of air conditioning, canopy beds and private plunge pools. Awake to yoga classes and locally sourced coffee, then tour the camp’s sloth sanctuary and go birding with an in-house naturalist. Nearby, the spas, pools and six restaurants at the luxurious, adults-only villas at Nayara Springs and luxe Nayara Gardens ecolodge are connected by footbridges.

Turks and Caicos Islands

Refuel on Providenciales, the largest city among the 40 Turks and Caicos Islands. Provo (its nickname) attracts newlyweds because of its convenient location (just a 90-minute flight from Miami), native English speakers and abundance of romantic resorts. More importantly, the striking white sands of Grace Bay Beach and intoxicating turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea act like a love potion. For some extra fun, snorkel offshore among the coral reef, kitesurf on Long Bay Beach and take a boat tour to see dolphins and eagle rays.

New Orleans

For a fun-filled honeymoon, take a trip to New Orleans, where the cobblestone lanes of the French Quarter beckon at sunset. Sway to the tunes of a sax player while strolling along the Mississippi River in Woldenberg Park. Sip a signature vieux carre cocktail at the famous Hotel Monteleone‘s gently rotating Carousel Bar and munch on powdery beignets at Café du Monde. With its live oak trees draped in Spanish moss, carriage rides, jazz clubs, superb restaurants and romantic hotels, New Orleans will steal your hearts.

Fiji

Decompress from wedding stress under the sea in Fiji, the soft coral capital of the world and a diver’s paradise. Many of Fiji’s approximately 330 islands in the South Pacific offer resorts for every type of honeymooner. At the adults-only Likuliku Lagoon Resort, overwater huts sit in a protected marine sanctuary, and couples can book activities like sunrise hikes on the private Mociu Island. Meanwhile, Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort welcomes newly married guests bringing their children along on a familymoon with an equally enticing setting. In fact, kids of all ages can learn about Fiji’s environment and culture through bonding educational programs, and complimentary nannies guarantee lovebirds some alone time.

St. Lucia

Spend one of life’s most memorable holidays in St. Lucia, named the world’s leading honeymoon destination in the 2019 World Travel Awards and consistently one of the Best Honeymoon Destinations in the U.S. News rankings. Best known for its World Heritage-listed volcanic peaks, Gros and Petit Piton, this lush Caribbean island also features love-inducing white sand beaches like the secluded Anse Mamin and waterfalls to soak in at Piton Falls. Plus, no St. Lucia honeymoon would be complete without sharing a bottle of wine in the glow of a sunset cruise.

&BEYOND Ngorongoro Crater Lodge: Ngorongoro, Tanzania

The safari of your wildest dreams awaits at Tanzania’s &BEYOND Ngorongoro Crater Lodge. Intimate teakwood suites with oriental rugs, fireplaces and banana leaf ceilings overlook Ngorongoro, an ancient caldera haven for black rhinos, tusked elephants, lions and flamingos. Butlers are on call to escort you to wine tastings and lay a bed of rose petals around your bubble bath. Awake to game drives, walking safaris and daytrips to Olduvai Gorge. Encountering the Maasai chanting at sunset and local Hadzabe villagers will complete your unforgettable Africa experience.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Embrace one another at the top of the world: 1,820 feet above downtown Dubai at the Burj Khalifa observation deck. Known for its architectural wonders, vast sand dunes and overall extravagance, Dubai is the place to admire more than 45 million blooms in the world’s largest flower garden or peruse the 1,300-plus luxury shops, restaurants and aquarium at The Dubai Mall. Romantic lodging options include a duplex suite with butler service in the iconic, sail-shaped Burj al Arab Jumeirah; glamorous accommodations at One&Only The Palm; or the elegant rooms at Al Maha Desert Resort & Spa, all of which include private plunge pools overlooking the dunes.

A Southeast Asia Bicycle Tour

Journey through Southeast Asia together on a bicycle tour through Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam’s Mekong Delta with Grasshopper Adventures. The tour company’s 15-day “Bangkok to Saigon Explorer” package covers 276 miles on relatively flat, single-lane bike trails, paved streets and back roads, and it is open to anyone (older than 14) who’s comfortable on a bike. Share the sunrise with your love over the sacred towers of Angkor Wat, snack on street food and explore Silk Island outside of Phnom Penh. With 15 years of experience, expert guides and high-quality equipment (including e-bikes), Grasshopper promises an epic journey.

Bermuda

Bermuda makes for a stress-free honeymoon destination, thanks to its close proximity to the U.S. and pleasant temperatures (which are at their best between March and October). Put on your Bermuda shorts and head out for a joint game of golf or a romantic afternoon tea. For more adventure, stroll through the ruins of an unfinished church in St. George or bike the Railway Trail to discover secluded beaches. According to recent honeymooners, Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa serves as a great home base thanks to its first-class service and luxurious, relaxing ambiance.

Quebec City

Even if you can afford to honeymoon in Paris, Quebec City’s old-world French charm is worth exploring. Bistros serving traditional French cuisine line the cobblestone streets of Canada’s quaint, 400-year-old walled city. Surprise your loved one with a suite at the luxurious Fairmont Le Château Frontenac or woo them with a historic bed-and-breakfast and a stroll along the St. Lawrence River. Time your honeymoon with February’s Winter Carnival, the perfect time to ice skate hand in hand and sip a Caribou — a sweet and warm wine-based drink. Or, cuddle any time between January and April in the frozen Hôtel de Glace and clink sculpted ice flutes with your other half.

Puerto Rico

Spicy salsa and piña coladas await in Puerto Rico, one of the few tropical islands where U.S. visitors don’t need a passport or foreign currency. Thanks to a burst of investment following Hurricane Maria in 2017, the El Distrito entertainment area will open in the capital city of San Juan in spring 2020 — just in time for the city’s 500th anniversary. Once you are settled in, spend your days taking mixology classes at Casa Bacardi or looking for coqui frogs in El Yunque, America’s only tropical rainforest. From the glam El San Juan Hotel — which hosted Carol Channing and Frank Sinatra in its heyday — to secluded coffee plantations-turned-B&Bs, there are places to make even shorter minimoons special.

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

After months of wedding planning stress, detox together with some sun, sand and seafood in Cabo San Lucas. Accommodations range from top-notch resorts to boutique hotels to quaint rental homes, meaning you’ll find a good match for any type of budget. While the Pacific Ocean is often too rough for swimming, you can enjoy hiking together from Land’s End down to the beach (Playa del Amor and Playa del Divorcio are top picks). Or, consider hiring a boat to see the stunning rock formations of Los Arcos from the sea. And although fishing and whale watching may test your patience, they will be great practice for married life.

