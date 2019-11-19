Best places to ice skate in the DC area

Here's a list of places to skate in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

There’s a sequel to “Frozen” this year, and if you’ve ever dreamed of lacing up your skates and gliding to the tune of that really catchy song going through your head right now, then here’s a list of places to skate in the D.C. area.

DC

Canal Park Ice Rink, 200 M St. SE

The outdoor rink is part of Canal Park on the Capitol Riverfront district by the Navy Yard and the Anacostia River. Prices are $9 for adults and $8 for children. Skate rental is $5.

Fort Dupont Ice Arena, 3779 Ely Place SE

The Fort Dupont Ice Arena is the only public indoor ice arena in D.C. Admission for adults is $5; $4 for children 12 and under. Skate rental is $3.

The Washington Harbour Ice Rink, 3050 K St. NW

An outdoor rink with river views, the fountain at the Washington Harbour transforms into a skating rink from Nov. 15 to March 15. Admission is $10 for adults and $9 for children. Skate rental is $6.

The Wharf Ice Rink, Transit Pier, across from The Anthem, 960 Wharf St. SW

Rent or bring your own skates and enjoy views of the river. The outdoor rink opens Nov. 26. Admission is $12 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under. Skate rental is $6. This rink only accepts electronic payments (cashless).

Maryland

Anne Arundel County

Quiet Waters Park Ice Rink, 600 Quiet Waters Park Road, Annapolis

The outdoor rink takes only cash or check. In addition to the $7 admission fee for adults ($6 for children) and the $3 skate rental, there’s also a parking fee of $6. However, parking is free after 5:30 p.m. during the ice skating season.

Glen Burnie Outdoor Ice Skating, 103 Crain Highway, Glen Burnie

The outdoor rink at the Glen Burnie Town Center has extended hours during holidays and school closings. Admission for 12 and up is $8; under 12 is $7. Skate rental is $3.

Frederick County

Skate Frederick, 1288 Riverbend Way, Frederick

Just off State Route 26 and Monocacy Boulevard on Riverbend Way, this indoor facility has two NHL regulation rinks. Admission for 12 and up $6 on weekday and $7.50 on weekends; 11 and under $5.50 on weekday and $7 on weekends. Skate rental is $3.

Montgomery County

Cabin John Ice Rink, 106610 Westlake Drive, Rockville

This indoor facility has three rinks — an NHL, Olympic and studio size. Part of the Montgomery Parks system, there’s a wide range of ice skating and ice hockey activities. Admission (11 and up) is $8; children $5-$7. Skate rental is $4. Fore more information about fees, go to the ice rink’s website.

Wheaton Ice Arena, 11717 Orebaugh Ave., Wheaton

Another indoor ice skating rink in Montgomery County, this facility has various ice skating and ice hockey activities. Admission (11 and up) is $8; children cost $5-$7. Skate rental is $4. Fore more information about fees, go to the ice rink’s website.

Silver Spring Ice Skating Rink, Veterans Plaza, 8523 Fenton St., Silver Spring

The outdoor rink at Veterans Plaza is surrounded by stores and restaurants. Admission for 13 and older is $9; 12 and under $8. Skate rental is $5.

Rockville Outdoor Ice Skating Rink, 131 Gibbs St., Rockville

Located at the Rockville Town Square, the rink is the largest outdoor ice skating rink between Baltimore and D.C. It is the largest in Montgomery County, at 7,200 square feet, according to its website. Admission for adults $9; $8 for children. Skate rental is $5.

Prince George’s County

Bowie Ice Arena, 3330 Northview Drive, Bowie

This skating facility is open year round (except for May and June when it undergoes maintenance). On Dec. 7, kids can skate with Santa during Jingle Skate. Admission is $6.50 for adults; $6 for skaters 16 and under. Skate rental is $3.

Herbert Wells Ice Rink, 5211 Campus Drive, College Park.

This rink is semi-enclosed, and it has a warming hut with a fireplace. It’s part of the county’s Department of Parks and Recreation. Check the rinks’s website to find out which days are public skate sessions. Admission is $5 for adults ($6 for nonresidents) and $4 for children ($5 for non-residents). Skate rental is $2.

The Gardens Ice House, 13800 Old Gunpowder Road, Laurel

Skating is always in season at this facility. There are five rinks at this year-round facility located in Fairland Regional Park, including an outdoor seasonal rink. And some rinks have retractable walls for “pond” skating. Adult admission is $7.70. Student admission is $6.60. Skate rental is $4.15.

Howard County

Columbia Ice Rink, 5876 Thunder Hill Road, Columbia

Located next to Oakland Mills Village Center, the rink is run by the Columbia Association. Admission fees and skate rentals vary by type, and you can check out the rates here.

Virginia

Alexandria

The Winter Village at Cameron Run Regional Park, 4001 Eisenhower Ave., Alexandria

The water park at Cameron Run Regional Park has become a winter wonderland complete with an ice rink. At night the park is lit, making it look more magical. There are also fire pits where you can roast a marshmallow, heated igloos, beautifully lit trees and winter displays. Village admission $5; skating rink $8; skate rental $4.

Arlington

MedStar Capitals Iceplex, 627 N. Glebe Road, Suite 800, Arlington

Skate where the 2018 Stanley Cup Champions the Washington Capitals hold their practice. But check the website before you go, as public sessions can change without notice. Admission for 13 and up is $9; 12 and under $8. Skate rental is $5.

Pentagon Row Outdoor Ice Skating, 1201 Joyce St., Arlington

Purported to be the largest outdoor ice rink in Northern Virginia, the rink boasts a dual-sided stone fireplace for lounging to give your feet (or bum) a rest from all the skating (or falling). Admission for 13 and older is $10; 12 and under $9. Skate rental is $5.

Fairfax County

Fairfax Ice Arena, 3779 Pickett Road, Fairfax

Established in 1973, it’s the first year-round ice rink in the D.C. area. The facility has an annual winter holiday ice show on Dec. 13 that showcases local skaters who perform group and solo programs. Admission for 13 and older is $8.25 on weekdays and $9.25 on weekends; 12 and under is $7 on weekdays and $8.25 on weekends. Skate rental is $4.

Skate the Pavilion at Reston Town Center, 1818 Discovery St., Reston

The open-air pavilion becomes a skating destination this time of year, with weekly events such as “Rock the Rink” and “Cartoon Skate.” Adult admission is $10; children 11 and under $9. Skate rental is $7.

Mount Vernon RECenter Ice Arena, 2017 Belle View Blvd., Alexandria

This is Fairfax County’s only publicly-owned ice arena. The indoor rink has a warming room and an NHL official size rink. Adult admission is $7; youth $5.50. Skate rental is $3.

Loudoun County

Ashburn Ice House, 21595 Smith Switch Road, Ashburn

The indoor rink is accessible off Route 28 and Route 7, and has two NHL-sized rinks. On Dec. 13 and 14, the rink will hold its annual winter skating spectacular, where you see local skaters perform. Passes for public skating are sold 30 minutes before each session and are limited. Come early to secure a pass. Admission for 13 and older is $9; $8 for 12 and younger. Skate rental is $5.

Prince William County

Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas

This outdoor rink is located in downtown Manassas. Adult admission is $9; 10 and younger is $8. Skate rental is $6.

Prince William Ice Center, 5180 Dale Blvd., Woodbridge

The indoor rink’s holiday ice show will be on Dec. 15. And every Friday from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. there is a DJ. Admission is $8; skate rental is $2.

