Mike Breen to receive Vin Scully sports broadcasting award

The Associated Press

October 27, 2022, 6:36 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Breen will receive the Vin Scully Award for Excellence in Sports Broadcasting, becoming just the second Fordham alumnus to receive the honor given by the university’s media station.

Breen, in his 30th year calling New York Knicks games and the voice of the NBA Finals on ABC, will receive the award from WFUV next Tuesday night. He was a 1983 graduate of Fordham.

Scully began his Hall of Fame broadcasting career at Fordham, where he graduated in 1949. Scully, who died earlier this year, spent 67 years as the voice of the Dodgers, first in Brooklyn and then Los Angeles.

Breen said Thursday in a statement that as a Fordham graduate and broadcaster, “receiving an award named after Mr. Scully is the highest honor I could ever receive.”

Michael Kay, who broadcasts Yankees games on YES Network, is the only Fordham alum to receive the Scully award.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

