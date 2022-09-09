Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' | Queen gave Alexandria bakery calling card | Biden last president to meet queen | Photos
Sports on TV for September 12-18

The Associated Press

September 9, 2022, 10:00 AM

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, September 12
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.

ABC — Denver at Seattle

ESPN — Denver at Seattle

ESPN2 — Denver at Seattle (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Leeds United —

Tuesday, September 13
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida St. at Florida

MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.

TBS — TBA

WNBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Finals: TBD, Game 2 —

Wednesday, September 14
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.

ESPNU — Louisville at Kentucky

MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.

FS1 — Oakland at Texas —

Thursday, September 15
AUTO RACING
4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 8, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Playoffs – Round of 8, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

GOLF
7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, First Round, Marco Simone GC, Guidonia RM, Italy

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, First Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

FOX — Oakland at Houston

NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — LA Chargers at Kansas City

FOX — LA Chargers at Kansas City

WNBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Finals: TBD, Game 3 —

Friday, September 16
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

7:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Florida St. at Louisville

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at St. John’s

GOLF
7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Second Round, Marco Simone GC, Guidonia RM, Italy

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Second Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Southampton at Aston Villa —

Saturday, September 17
AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs – Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ABC — UConn at Michigan

ESPN — Georgia at South Carolina

ESPN2 — Purdue at Syracuse

ESPNU — Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio)

FOX — Oklahoma at Nebraska

FS1 — Texas St. at Baylor

2:30 p.m.

NBC — California at Notre Dame

PEACOCK — California at Notre Dame

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Mississippi at Georgia Tech

CBS — Penn St. at Auburn

ESPN2 — Colorado at Minnesota

FOX — BYU at Oregon

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Kansas at Houston

FS1 — UT-Martin at Boise St.

6 p.m.

ESPN — Mississippi St. at LSU

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at NC State

FOX — Toledo at Ohio St.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Michigan St. at Washington

ESPNU — Pittsburgh at W. Michigan

FS1 — SMU at Maryland

9 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at Texas A&M

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — San Diego St. at Utah

10:30 p.m.

FOX — Fresno St. at Southern Cal

11 p.m.

FS1 — N. Dakota St. at Arizona

GOLF
7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Third Round, Marco Simone GC, Guidonia RM, Italy

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Wolverhampton

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Brighton & Hove Albion

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur —

Sunday, September 18
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.

NBC — FIM MotoGP

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.

ESPNU — LSU at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.

ESPNU — Nebraska at Kentucky

GOLF
7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Final Round, Marco Simone GC, Guidonia RM, Italy

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Cleveland, New England at Pittsburgh, Indianapolis at Jacksonville, Miami at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Detroit, Tampa Bay at New Orleans, Carolina at NY Giants

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Rams, Seattle at San Francisco

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Dallas, Houston at Denver, Arizona at Las Vegas

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Chicago at Green Bay

SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Brentford

1 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Portland at Columbus

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Sacramento Republic FC at Orange County SC

WNBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Finals: TBD, Game 4 —

___

For more TV viewing options, go to fubo TV.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

