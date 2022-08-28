RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Cities near nuclear plant shelled | Ukraine train system attacks may be war crimes | Russia blocks nuclear agreement | Medic heads for front lines | NATO warns about Russia's military buildup
Survey: Over a third of Americans say living with parents is bad for society

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

August 28, 2022, 9:49 AM

Americans are more likely to say that living with your parents is bad for society, according to a newly released Pew Research Center survey.

When asked whether living with your parents is good or bad for society, 36% said it’s a bad thing and 16% said it’s a good move, the survey said.

Almost half of those polled said that it doesn’t make a difference, according to the survey.

The survey included a random selection of almost 10,000 people across the United States who agreed to participate. It was conducted in October of 2021.

These survey answers differ by race, income, political party, age, gender and ethnicity. Of those who answered, those with a higher income, men, and white adults are the most likely to say living with your parents is bad for society.

(Courtesy Pew Research Center)

About half of young adults ages 18 to 29 were living with their parents as of July 2022, according to Pew. That is down from 52% in June of 2020, which was at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2010, 44% of young adults were living with their parents, according to Pew.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

