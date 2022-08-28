Survey: Over a third of Americans say living with parents is bad for society

More Americans are likely to say that living with your parents is bad for society, according to a newly released Pew Research Center survey.

When asked whether living with your parents is good or bad for society, 36% said it’s a bad thing and 16% said it’s a good move, the survey said.

Almost half of those polled said that it doesn’t make a difference, according to the survey.

The survey included a random selection of almost 10,000 people across the United States who agreed to participate. It was conducted in October of 2021.

These survey answers differ by race, income, political party, age, gender and ethnicity. Of those who answered, those with a higher income, men, and white adults are the most likely to say living with your parents is bad for society.

About half of young adults ages 18 to 29 were living with their parents as of July 2022, according to Pew. That is down from 52% in June of 2020, which was at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2010, 44% of young adults were living with their parents, according to Pew.