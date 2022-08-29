MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line St. Louis -220 at CINCINNATI +184 LA Dodgers -130 at N.Y METS…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line St. Louis -220 at CINCINNATI +184 LA Dodgers -130 at N.Y METS +110 at ATLANTA -390 Colorado +310 at MILWAUKEE OFF Pittsburgh OFF Philadelphia -136 at ARIZONA +116 San Diego -116 at SAN FRANCISCO -102 American League at CLEVELAND -162 Baltimore +136 Seattle -164 at DETROIT +138 at MINNESOTA -136 Boston +116 Houston -176 at TEXAS +148 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -142 Kansas City +120 N.Y Yankees -180 at LA ANGELS +152 Interleague Tampa Bay -230 at MIAMI +190 Oakland OFF at WASHINGTON OFF at TORONTO -240 Chicago Cubs +198 NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Buffalo 1 2½ (52½) at LA RAMS Sunday at MIAMI 2½ 2½ (45½) New England New Orleans 5½ 5½ (42½) at ATLANTA Indianapolis 8 8½ (44½) at HOUSTON San Francisco 6½ 6½ (41½) at CHICAGO at CINCINNATI 6 6½ (44½) Pittsburgh Baltimore 6 6½ (44½) at NY JETS Philadelphia 4½ 3½ (48½) at DETROIT at CAROLINA 2½ 2½ (41½) Cleveland at WASHINGTON 4 3½ (43½) Jacksonville at TENNESSEE 6½ 5½ (43½) NY Giants Kansas City 3 3½ (53½) at ARIZONA Green Bay 1½ 2½ (48½) at MINNESOTA at LA CHARGERS 4 3½ (52½) Las Vegas Tampa Bay 2½ 1½ (49½) at DALLAS Monday Denver 5 6½ (42½) at SEATTLE

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.