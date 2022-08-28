|MLB
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|St. Louis
|-208
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+175
|LA Dodgers
|-261
|at
|MIAMI
|+215
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|-181
|at
|ARIZONA
|+156
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-145
|San
|Diego
|+124
|American League
|at MINNESOTA
|-158
|Boston
|+137
|N.Y Yankees
|-180
|at
|LA
|ANGELS
|+154
|Interleague
|at TORONTO
|-232
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+192
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|NFL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Buffalo
|1
|2½
|(52½)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Sunday
|at MIAMI
|2½
|2½
|(45½)
|New
|England
|New Orleans
|5½
|5½
|(41½)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Indianapolis
|8½
|8½
|(44½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|San Francisco
|6½
|7
|(41½)
|at
|CHICAGO
|at CINCINNATI
|6
|6½
|(44½)
|Pittsburgh
|Baltimore
|6
|6½
|(44½)
|at
|NY
|JETS
|Philadelphia
|4½
|3½
|(48½)
|at
|DETROIT
|at CAROLINA
|2½
|1½
|(41½)
|Cleveland
|at WASHINGTON
|4
|3½
|(43½)
|Jacksonville
|at TENNESSEE
|6½
|5½
|(43½)
|NY
|Giants
|Kansas City
|3
|3½
|(53½)
|at
|ARIZONA
|Green Bay
|1½
|2½
|(48½)
|at
|MINNESOTA
|at LA CHARGERS
|4
|3½
|(52½)
|Las
|Vegas
|Tampa Bay
|2½
|1½
|(49½)
|at
|DALLAS
|Monday
|Denver
|5
|6½
|(42½)
|at
|SEATTLE
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.