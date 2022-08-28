RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Renewed shelling near nuclear plant | IAEA to visit plant in 'next few days' | Analysts: Russian economy in decline | Chechen fighters take war to Ukraine
The Associated Press

August 28, 2022, 6:12 PM

MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
St. Louis -208 at CINCINNATI +175
LA Dodgers -261 at MIAMI +215
at MILWAUKEE OFF Pittsburgh OFF
Philadelphia -181 at ARIZONA +156
at SAN FRANCISCO -145 San Diego +124
American League
at MINNESOTA -158 Boston +137
N.Y Yankees -180 at LA ANGELS +154
Interleague
at TORONTO -232 Chicago Cubs +192
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Buffalo 1 (52½) at LA RAMS
Sunday
at MIAMI (45½) New England
New Orleans (41½) at ATLANTA
Indianapolis (44½) at HOUSTON
San Francisco 7 (41½) at CHICAGO
at CINCINNATI 6 (44½) Pittsburgh
Baltimore 6 (44½) at NY JETS
Philadelphia (48½) at DETROIT
at CAROLINA (41½) Cleveland
at WASHINGTON 4 (43½) Jacksonville
at TENNESSEE (43½) NY Giants
Kansas City 3 (53½) at ARIZONA
Green Bay (48½) at MINNESOTA
at LA CHARGERS 4 (52½) Las Vegas
Tampa Bay (49½) at DALLAS
Monday
Denver 5 (42½) at SEATTLE

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

