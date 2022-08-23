RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: PHOTOS: 6 months of war | Ukraine faces painful aftermath | Moscow seeks 'sense of normal' | Ukraine fears stepped-up attacks around national holiday
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 23, 2022, 5:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Atlanta -240 at PITTSBURGH +194
at PHILADELPHIA -200 Cincinnati +170
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF St. Louis OFF
at LA DODGERS OFF Milwaukee OFF
American League
Chicago White Sox OFF at BALTIMORE OFF
at BOSTON OFF Toronto OFF
at TAMPA BAY -295 LA Angels +240
at HOUSTON -240 Minnesota +198
Interleague
San Francisco -180 at DETROIT +152
at COLORADO -116 Texas -102
Miami -152 at OAKLAND +128
at SAN DIEGO -142 Cleveland +120
at SEATTLE -310 Washington +250
Arizona -120 at KANSAS CITY +102

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

Acquisition workers now have a much easier path to track continuous learning requirements

Fauci to step down after decades as top US infection expert

The suspension, debarment process could be improved, but not by DoJ taking the lead

Which agencies are the biggest potential targets for union growth?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up