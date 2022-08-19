|MLB
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|N.Y
|Mets
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|-146
|at
|CHICAGO
|CUBS
|+124
|Cincinnati
|-112
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|-104
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|N.Y
|Mets
|OFF
|St. Louis
|-138
|at
|ARIZONA
|+118
|San Francisco
|-168
|at
|COLORADO
|142
|at SAN DIEGO
|-330
|Washington
|+265
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|American League
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-192
|Toronto
|+161
|LA Angels
|-148
|at
|DETROIT
|+126
|Boston
|-120
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+102
|at TAMPA BAY
|-225
|Kansas
|City
|+188
|at CLEVELAND
|-154
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|+130
|at MINNESOTA
|-158
|Texas
|+134
|Seattle
|-136
|at
|OAKLAND
|+116
|Interleague
|at ATLANTA
|-146
|Houston
|+124
