WAR IN UKRAINE: Reporter: Tide of war unlikely to change soon | Russia struggles to replenish troops | Nuclear plant sparks global concern | Rebuilding starts with neighbors' help
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 14, 2022, 5:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Philadelphia -174 at CINCINNATI +150
San Diego -126 at MIAMI +107
Chicago Cubs -140 at WASHINGTON +120
at ATLANTA -151 N.Y Mets +130
LA Dodgers -156 at MILWAUKEE +135
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Arizona OFF
American League
at CLEVELAND -217 Detroit +180
at CLEVELAND -217 Detroit +180
at N.Y YANKEES OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at TORONTO -165 Baltimore +142
at MINNESOTA -216 Kansas City +180
at TEXAS -156 Oakland +135
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF Houston OFF
at LA ANGELS -141 Seattle +122

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

VA set to grow its health care workforce with new pay incentives after Biden signs PACT Act

Two new innovation challenges emerge in DoD, as the competition trend continues to rise

One prime contractor is growing its own startups with promising technology

DEIA working group aims for more ‘comprehensive’ IG research

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up