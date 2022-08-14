MLB Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Philadelphia -174 at CINCINNATI +150 San Diego -126 at MIAMI +107 Chicago…

MLB Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Philadelphia -174 at CINCINNATI +150 San Diego -126 at MIAMI +107 Chicago Cubs -140 at WASHINGTON +120 at ATLANTA -151 N.Y Mets +130 LA Dodgers -156 at MILWAUKEE +135 at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Arizona OFF American League at CLEVELAND -217 Detroit +180 at CLEVELAND -217 Detroit +180 at N.Y YANKEES OFF Tampa Bay OFF at TORONTO -165 Baltimore +142 at MINNESOTA -216 Kansas City +180 at TEXAS -156 Oakland +135 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF Houston OFF at LA ANGELS -141 Seattle +122

