|MLB
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Philadelphia
|-174
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+150
|San Diego
|-126
|at
|MIAMI
|+107
|Chicago Cubs
|-140
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+120
|at ATLANTA
|-151
|N.Y
|Mets
|+130
|LA Dodgers
|-156
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|+135
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|American League
|at CLEVELAND
|-217
|Detroit
|+180
|at N.Y YANKEES
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|at TORONTO
|-165
|Baltimore
|+142
|at MINNESOTA
|-216
|Kansas
|City
|+180
|at TEXAS
|-156
|Oakland
|+135
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
|at LA ANGELS
|-141
|Seattle
|+122
