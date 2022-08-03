WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian corn ship anchored for inspection | Europe saves as Russian gas wanes | Russia's new message against nuclear war | Putin's rumored girlfriend sanctioned
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 3, 2022, 5:31 PM

MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Milwaukee -255 at PITTSBURGH +210
LA Dodgers -205 at SAN FRANCISCO +172
at SAN DIEGO -310 Colorado +250
at PHILADELPHIA -225 Washington +188
at N.Y METS -132 Atlanta +112
at ST. LOUIS -148 Chicago Cubs +126
American League
at LA ANGELS -126 Oakland +108
Houston -188 at CLEVELAND +158
Tampa Bay -176 at DETROIT +148
Toronto -132 at MINNESOTA +112
Chicago White Sox -132 at TEXAS +112
Boston -136 at KANSAS CITY +116

