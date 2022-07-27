|MLB
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|-200
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+168
|LA Dodgers
|-205
|at
|COLORADO
|+172
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-138
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+118
|American League
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-245
|Kansas
|City
|+200
|at TORONTO
|-230
|Detroit
|+195
|Cleveland
|-112
|at
|BOSTON
|-104
|at HOUSTON
|-156
|Seattle
|+132
|at LA ANGELS
|-233
|Texas
|+194
