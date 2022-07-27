WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine’s grain is ready to go. Ships aren't | US rocket system helps Ukraine | Zelenskyy receives Churchill award | EU reaches deal to ration gas
The Associated Press

July 27, 2022

MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CINCINNATI OFF Miami OFF
Philadelphia -200 at PITTSBURGH +168
LA Dodgers -205 at COLORADO +172
at SAN FRANCISCO -138 Chicago Cubs +118
American League
at BALTIMORE OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at N.Y YANKEES -245 Kansas City +200
at TORONTO -230 Detroit +195
Cleveland -112 at BOSTON -104
at HOUSTON -156 Seattle +132
at LA ANGELS -233 Texas +194

